Monday Is A Mix Of Weather For Florida

Monday features a mix of sun, clouds, and a storm in spots in the morning. More storms will develop in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Minor to moderate flooding near high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast through Tuesday evening. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring some sun and more clouds, with storms moving through in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds to start, but showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Hurricane Julia continues to bring damaging winds and flooding rain to much of Central America. Life-threatening mudslides are possible as Julia skirts the Pacific coast of Central America.