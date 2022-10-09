Home Weather Monday Is A Mix Of Weather For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features a mix of sun, clouds, and a storm in spots in the morning.  More storms will develop in the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Minor to moderate flooding near high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast through Tuesday evening.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring some sun and more clouds, with storms moving through in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds to start, but showers and storms will move in during the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Hurricane Julia continues to bring damaging winds and flooding rain to much of Central America.  Life-threatening mudslides are possible as Julia skirts the Pacific coast of Central America.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

