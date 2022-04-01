Mold Problem in Florida

Mold is one of the most common problems in Florida. It can grow just about anywhere, but it thrives in moist places like basements and bathrooms. The worst thing is that it can also reproduce quickly, so if you have an infestation, you should take steps to remove it as soon as possible. That’s why many companies are working for mold testing in Florida.

What is the best way to remove mold?

Use bleach and water

Bleach is one of the most important households that is used to clean most surfaces. So, if you detect mold or mildew on your home surfaces, you can use a bleach solution.

The one important thing to remember here is that bleach is not quite effective if mold has grown into the roots. It only works best above the surface. Also, bleach can be a food source for a few mold types after it is introduced to the molds. The mold can burrow itself deeper and spread quite easily.

So, we highly recommend using bleach only if the mold is growing on the non-porous surface. Add one part of bleach to 10 parts of water to make a solution. After that, apply it to the surface with a cloth or sponge and leave it. You don’t need to rinse it unless it is in a kitchen area. According to chiefhandyman.com, it is one of the easiest ways to remove mold from your homes.

Vinegar

Vinegar is the other solution that is very effective for killing mold. It can kill any type of fungus, and it won’t leave a smell behind as bleach does. The best thing about vinegar solution is that it kills mold from the roots and even penetrates the porous materials. So, you don’t have to worry about killing mold below most surfaces.

All you need to do is dilute the vinegar with water, depending on the severity of the problem in your home. For light infestations, use one part vinegar in five parts water mixture; while using two parts vinegar in ten parts water mixture for a severe problem. Then, pour it into a spray bottle and start spraying the infected areas. You will see the mold disappear in front of your eyes. Leave it for about 15 minutes, and then scrub off with a brush or sponge. Make sure that you wear gloves and goggles while doing this because vinegar can cause skin irritation.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is another good solution to kill mold on non-porous surfaces like countertops, sinks, toilets, etc. It is also effective against algae growths.

Baking soda is also a deodorizer, which means it can help eliminate mold and the smell of mold. Baking soda and vinegar are frequently used to clean up mold since they both can kill various types of mold.

Mix one-part baking soda with three parts of water until it forms a thick paste. Apply it to the surface and let it sit for about an hour. After that, scrub it off and rinse with water. You can use a toothbrush or hard brush to remove any stain left behind by the baking soda paste.

Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is one of the most effective solutions to kill mold and mildew. It is also much safer than bleach or vinegar because it leaves no smell behind, nor does the solution cause any irritation in the skin.

You can use hydrogen peroxide in different ways. Like, you can mix one part of hydrogen peroxide with two parts of water and spray directly on the surface where you see molds growing. Or you can use a mixture of one teaspoon of three percent hydrogen peroxide added in a cup full of water for heavily infested areas.

However, keep this mixture away from children as they may drink it accidentally if left within their reach. This will help you get rid of mold immediately without causing any harm to anybody at home.

Hydrogen peroxide is effective on various materials, including textiles, bathroom fixtures, and even kitchen appliances. However, per a Boca Raton mold inspection firm, test the region before cleaning to ensure the material doesn’t fade because it’s bleach.

Use lemon and essential oils

You can use lemon along with essential oils to remove mold from your home. It is one of the best natural remedies that can completely remove mold from your place. You can use different essential oils. However, the tea tree oil is the best for killing mildew and mold.

To make a solution, use tea tree oil and mix it with water. You can add any other essential oil. However, tea tree oil is the safest to use around children and pets. Pour this mixture into a spray bottle and start spraying in all areas where you see molds growing, like on walls or windows. The smell of tea tree oil will also leave behind, which will help you get rid of the moldy smell at your place completely.

Important things to keep in mind

You should also know that lemon juice has bleaching properties. Therefore, make sure not to mix it directly with bleach because they may cause an unpleasant reaction when used together. However, if you want to combine them for better results, ensure both are diluted properly before using them simultaneously.

Final thoughts

Removing a mold, especially when growing on your walls or furniture, can be very difficult. Therefore, if you are looking for a way to prevent mold growths in the future, then keep away from humidity and moisture as much as possible. Moreover, if you have trouble removing mold by yourself, you can always call professionals like Adkins Property Restoration.