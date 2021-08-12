Mobile Gaming Is Set For Another Breakthrough Year

Latest reports suggest that more and more of us are falling under the spell of mobile games. There are an estimated 2.2 billion people who actively play mobile games in the world, and the industry’s value was thought to be worth in excess of $75 million by the end of last year.

But 2021 is expected to be yet another record year for mobile gaming. With around one-quarter of all apps downloaded being games, it seems that more and more of us are craving some light entertainment from the small screen. But what are the forces behind this trend and what games are driving the mobile gaming revolution?

A democratizing trend in mobile gaming

It’s the sheer accessibility of mobile games that is its greatest asset. A report by the Pew Research Center stated that 97% of Americans now own a cellphone of some kind. This means that the vast majority of people in our country have some kind of gaming platform in their pocket.

Rather than having to pay the expense of buying something like a games console or a PC, we can now download a seemingly infinite number of games from an app store. Interestingly, women are reported to spend more money on in-game content than men, and it looks like puzzle games are the most popular gaming genre.

Again this suggests that there’s a trend away from the action and violence that has previously given video gaming such a bad reputation. Instead, a new generation of mature mobile gamers will be more likely to get a casino bonus from captaingambling.com/casino-bonus/mohegan-sun/ on their smartphone rather than indulge in the likes of Grand Theft Auto.

The most popular mobile games of 2021

With the fact that games account for over 40% of all smartphone use, it seems that we have an endless need for new games. As such, the mobile gaming industry produces thousands of titles each year to cater to the demand.

It’s always hard to predict which mobile games are going to stay in favor and which will sink like a stone. Some successful mobile games like Call of Duty offer a small-screen version of an established console game.

Other games like Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds and League of Legends will capitalize on a prevailing gaming trend like battle royale games and MOBA games. However, with the fact that 8 Ball Pool is one of the most popular mobile games of 2021, it seems that there will always be a demand to play those ‘old-school’ games.

Innovation in the mobile gaming industry

There have been many key developments in the mobile gaming industry that take full advantage of the pocket-sized computers that we all now have. The continuing success of Minecraft is a great example of this. Despite being released over a decade ago, the limitless gameplay options in Minecraft have shown that gaming on the small screen doesn’t have to limit our creativity.

But perhaps the biggest mobile gaming sensation came when Pokemon Go was released. This mobile game was truly revolutionary in the way that it used augmented reality technology to encourage us to explore the outside world in the hunt for those elusive Pokemon creatures. Plus with the arrival of virtual reality gaming on our mobiles, it looks like the possibilities are limitless.

What’s apparent is that age and gender are no longer the defining factors of whether we play mobile games or not. Instead it looks like we are all becoming evermore entranced by mobile games as a way of staying entertained and relaxed in the busy modern world.