Minnesota Lawmaker Is Assassinated in Act of ‘Targeted Political Violence’ (Videos)

A person pretending to be a police officer assassinated a Democratic state legislator in Minnesota and killed the lawmaker’s husband in “an act of targeted political violence,” law enforcement officials said Saturday. The assailant also shot and injured another Democratic lawmaker and his wife, officials said.
State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, died in the attack at their home in the Minneapolis suburbs. State Senator John A. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times at their house in a nearby suburb, but remained alive as of Saturday morning.
The authorities were searching for the assailant, who shot at officers as they arrived at one of the lawmakers’ homes. Chief Mark Bruley of the Brooklyn Park, Minn., police said the gunman’s vehicle contained a manifesto and a target list with names of individuals, including the two lawmakers who were shot.
“We must all, Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” Gov. Tim Walz said.
F.B.I. officials said they had joined the investigation. The Minnesota State Patrol urged people not to attend political protests on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution.” In a statement on social media, the agency posted a photo of papers on a car seat, including one with the words: “NO KINGS,” the name of the anti-Trump rallies scheduled across the nation.
