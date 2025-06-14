Minnesota Lawmaker Is Assassinated in Act of ‘Targeted Political Violence’ (Videos)

A person pretending to be a police officer assassinated a Democratic state legislator in Minnesota and killed the lawmaker’s husband in “an act of targeted political violence,” law enforcement officials said Saturday. The assailant also shot and injured another Democratic lawmaker and his wife, officials said.

State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, died in the attack at their home in the Minneapolis suburbs. State Senator John A. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times at their house in a nearby suburb, but remained alive as of Saturday morning.