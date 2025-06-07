Midea Recalling 1.7 Million Of Its Popular Air Conditioners Due To Mold Concern

Midea is voluntarily recalling about 1.7 million of its popular U and U+ Smart air conditioners because pooled water in the units may not drain fast enough, leading to mold growth.
The news comes as temperatures are rising across the U.S. and the official start of summer rapidly approaches.
The Midea air conditioners fit in windows and resonated with consumers because of their unique design, which allows consumers to close their window ‘through’ the unit.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the recall also includes approximately 45,900 units sold in Canada.
There’s been at least 152 reports of mold in the air conditioners. This includes 17 reports of consumers experiencing symptoms such as respiratory infections, allergic reactions, coughing, sneezing and sore throats from mold exposure.
The white air conditioners have brand names including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze. They were sold in three sizes of cooling power: 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 BTU.
The air conditioners were sold from March 2020 through May 2025 for between $280 and $500 at Costco, Menards, Home Depot, Best Buy and other stores across the country. They were also sold online through various websites including those of Midea, Amazon, Costco and Home Depot.
Disclaimer
The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.
The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.
In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.
The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components