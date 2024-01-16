Microsoft’s New Copilot Pro Brings AI-Powered Office Features To The Rest Of Us (Video)

By Tom Warren

Microsoft first launched its AI-powered Office features for businesses in November, but just two months later the company is already offering them to consumers. Copilot Pro is launching today as a $20 monthly subscription that provides access to AI-powered features inside Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint alongside priority access to the latest OpenAI models and the ability to build your own Copilot GPT.

If you’re already a Microsoft 365 Personal or Home s ubscriber then the extra $20 per month (per person) subscription will immediately unlock Copilot in Office apps on Mac, Windows, and iPad.

These features include the ability to generate entire PowerPoint slide decks from a chatbot-like prompt, and inline Copilot experiences in Word to rephrase paragraphs, generate text, and summarize documents. Copilot will also appear in Outlook.com to help you reply to emails or generate new ones, and a preview version is available in Excel to analyze data, generate graphs, and much more.

Most of the features that have been available to businesses for the past couple of months will be available to consumers, with the big exception of being able to summon Copilot to generate a PowerPoint deck based on a Word document. Because the consumer version isn’t powered by Microsoft’s Graph technology, this functionality isn’t available just yet. Beyond Office integration, Copilot Pro also includes access to the latest OpenAI models, improvements to the Image Creator from Designer (formerly Bing Image Creator), and the ability to build your own Copilot GPT.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.