Microsoft Won’t Let You Close OneDrive On Windows Until You Explain Yourself

By Tom Warren

Microsoft now wants you to explain exactly why you’re attempting to close its OneDrive for Windows app before it allows you to do so. Neowin has spotted that the latest update to OneDrive now includes an annoying dialog box that asks you to select the reason why you’re closing the app every single time you attempt to close OneDrive from the taskbar.

Closing OneDrive is already buried away and not a simple task, with Microsoft hiding it under a “pause syncing” option when you right-click on OneDrive in the taskbar.

But now, the quit option is grayed out until you select a reason for quitting OneDrive from a drop-down box. Here are the options:

I don’t want OneDrive running all the time

I don’t know what OneDrive is

I don’t use OneDrive

I’m trying to fix a problem with OneDrive

I’m trying to speed up my computer

I get too many notifications

other

You’ll need to select one to close OneDrive, but Microsoft hasn’t included a “go away and let me close the damn application” option, unfortunately.

Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.