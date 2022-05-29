Memorial Day Clouds And Storms For Florida

Memorial Day features some sun and more clouds in the morning. Showers and storms will develop a bit later, especially in the mid-afternoon to evening hours. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 990 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring clouds, showers, and storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies and a few showers in the morning, but more showers and some storms will move in during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will kick off the month of June with another morning with good sun and a few clouds, followed by an afternoon of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds, showers, and storms with a bit of sun at times. Highs on Friday’ will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, we’re watching the western Caribbean and Bay of Campeche for signs of a developing low that computer models show could form later in the week. Whatever it becomes, this potential low is likely to move eastward or northeastward. The National Hurricane Center gives this incipient feature a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.