Memorial Day Clouds And Storms For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Memorial Day features some sun and more clouds in the morning.  Showers and storms will develop a bit later, especially in the mid-afternoon to evening hours.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 990 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring clouds, showers, and storms to the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies and a few showers in the morning, but more showers and some storms will move in during the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will kick off the month of June with another morning with good sun and a few clouds, followed by an afternoon of showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds, showers, and storms with a bit of sun at times.  Highs on Friday’ will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, we’re watching the western Caribbean and Bay of Campeche for signs of a developing low that computer models show could form later in the week.  Whatever it becomes, this potential low is likely to move eastward or northeastward.  The National Hurricane Center gives this incipient feature a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

