Mayo Clinic Minute: Strategies for health success in the new year (Video)

Many people gain weight over the holidays and then try, unsuccessfully, to get back into shape after the new year. But it doesn’t have to be that way. The key is to not set yourself up for failure.

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Dr. Donald Hensrud, a Mayo Clinic physician specializing in nutrition and the editor of “The Mayo Clinic Diet,” explains how to face 2023 with optimism, and creative strategies for success when it comes to health.

A new year can be a great time to kick-start a new, healthier routine. But the reality is, most people, while they may have great intentions, end up ditching their New Year’s resolutions within the first two weeks.

Dr. Hensrud says it’s important to go into the new year with the right attitude.

“Not focusing on a goal weight, but looking at this as an opportunity to eat better, to move more and, most of all, to feel better.”

Whether you want to work out more, eat a more healthful diet or both, Dr. Hensrud says it should be a priority in your schedule.

“They can make it part of their lifestyle, and they can improve their health and manage their weight throughout the year, not just for two weeks in January,” says Dr. Hensrud.

He says the first steps toward weight management can be overwhelming, complex and stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. One strategy that can help is planning.

“If we don’t plan, we may have to eat whatever’s available. We may not make good choices. So, the work and the effort, a lot of it is in the planning,” says Dr. Hensrud.

