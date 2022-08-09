Mayo Clinic Minute: Benefits Of Blueberries (Video)

Often labeled a superfood, blueberries are bursting with vitamins and minerals ─ many of which are classified as antioxidants. Much of the power of this little berry lies in its color.

Blueberries might be the best example of how good things come in small packages.

“Beyond their tangy sweetness, blueberries offer a wealth of health benefits,” says Anya Miller, a Mayo Clinic dietitian.

She says that includes protection for your heart, thanks to something called an anthocyanin – a compound in these berries that gives them their deep blue hue.

“Blueberries, in particular, have about 25 different anthocyanins, whereas other berries might just have two or three,” says Miller.

Studies have shown eating foods high in these anthocyanins can help lower your risk of developing coronary heart disease.

“And that could be due to the reduction in arterial stiffness and blood pressure,” says Miller. “A half cup is a serving of blueberries. They don’t require any slicing or peeling. You can just pop them in your mouth for the benefits.”

Besides the heart-healthy perk, that serving of blueberries will get you some vitamin C, dietary fiber and natural sweetness. That makes blueberries a boost for physical and mental health.

The post Mayo Clinic Minute: Benefits of blueberries appeared first on Mayo Clinic News Network.