Maximizing The Effect Of Cialis

Cialis is amongst the top approved medications for the treatment of male impotence or erectile dysfunction (ED). It is also the only one that can also be taken at a lower dose compared to other such drugs that are taken just prior to intercourse.

Cialis stays in the body for about a day and a half, making it a popular alternative to Viagra and other such drugs.

Reducing factors that lead to ED

Although ED is a problem that occurs occasionally in some men, others may find it a common problem plaguing them. It affects millions of American adults and can be precipitated by a variety of contributing factors. These include high cholesterol, hypertension, obesity, cancer treatments, and many more. Some medications can also lead to ED. The first thing that one can do to maximize the effect of the drug is to change one’s lifestyle that leads to ED.

These include, but are not limited to, the following:

Maintain weight by making healthy food choices

Stop the use of tobacco products

Engage in physical activity daily

Look to reduce or manage stress

Address psychological factors such as sexual performance anxiety

Eat right

Eating right can solve half of all your problems, including keeping in check your ED. It doesn’t just involve watching how much you eat but also what you eat. High-fat meals can interrupt the workings of ED drugs. Even though the Cialis can be taken with fat-laced meals, if you want to maximize its effects, it is recommended that you keep fatty meals at bay, or at least while you’re taking the drug. This is because such meals divert the blood away from the penis which means that it would take longer for you to achieve an erection.

Choose the medication wisely

Every ED drug available in the market has slightly different chemical compositions that lead to varying results. That is why before you decide to choose one over the other, do consult your doctor to ensure that it doesn't interact negatively with any pre-existing condition that you might have.

You may also want to have a discussion with your doctor about any supplements or OTC medications that you might be taking before you choose your ED drug of choice.

Even if Cialis is the right drug for you, you should get a second opinion about it, especially from a medical doctor, and how it may impact your lifestyle or goals, given your medical history.

Alter the dose

If the medication isn’t exactly working for you, you may want to consult your doctor about upping the dose. Doctors usually recommend the 10mg dose for those who have never had it before. But this can be increased or lowered based on its impact on your body. If needed, those who are taking the daily dose of 2.5mg can increase it to 5 mg; while those who are taking the 10 mg can switch to 20 mg, again, after consulting with their doctors.

Stay patient

Cialis takes time to kick in and get your penis erect when you’re stimulated enough. It does not lead to an instant erection. Instead, it facilitates it by inhibiting the decay of the enzyme in your body that brings an erection down. It is bound to take time and one has to be a little patient with the medication. Plus, you have to be in the mood for it.

You may also want to go through the commonly discussed questions and answers for Cialis (tadalafil) here to https://www.fda.gov/drugs/postmarket-drug-safety-information-patients-and-providers/questions-and-answers-cialis-tadalafil for further information