Mattel and Heinz Team Up to Release ‘Barbiecue’ Sauce

Mattel has teamed up with Heinz to launch the limited-edition Heinz Classic Barbiecue Sauce. Available from today in the U.K. and Spain, this pink vegan mayo with BBQ sauce comes following last year’s continued Barbiecore craze, with Heinz teasing its fans about whether this dream condiment concoction should be made a reality.

After this huge public demand, Mattel and Heinz are now launching this dreamy sauce just in time to celebrate the 65th Anniversary of the Barbie brand…because Barbie dreams really do come true.

Whether drizzled over a crisp salad or to brighten up your burger, this smoky ‘sauce of the season’, with beetroot extract to achieve that signature pink color, is the perfect addition to anyone’s spring/summer menu and one you don’t want to miss out on.

Thiago Rapp, Director of Taste Elevation at Heinz said: “Barbie well and truly won the hearts of Brits all over again last year, and after seeing the reaction this sauce brought to our fans on social media, we knew we had to make it a reality. We’re always looking for ways to innovate and give our fans what they want, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring this iconic partnership with Mattel to life”.

Ruth Henriquez, Head of Consumer Products, Publishing, and LBE Mattel EMEA added: “This partnership with Heinz opens up another avenue for Barbie fans to bring home the world of Barbie. Last summer, we worked quickly with Heinz to bring to life the prospect of a Heinz Classic Barbiecue Sauce in digital form, so it’s now so exciting to be able to put the physical product into our kitchen cupboards. This collaboration embodies the spirit of innovation and fun that both Mattel and Heinz are known for, and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy this delicious and unique product”.

For those who want to be one of the first to try this limited-edition sauce, 5,000 bottles are now available on heinztohome.co.uk. But if you don’t manage to nab a bottle, fear not, a limited run will be available in Tesco stores nationwide from 17th April, followed by Ocado and other retailers from May with an RRP of £3.39. Prices are at the sole discretion of the retailer.