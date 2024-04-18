Lots of Sun on Thursday

Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a nice breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents on Thursday that is likely to last into the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies to the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will be sunny once again. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Sunday will be another sunny April day. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun once again. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.