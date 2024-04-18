Home Weather Lots of Sun on Thursday

Lots of Sun on Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/sunny-sky-with-clouds_6998915.htm#query=sunny&position=22&from_view=search&track=sph

Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a nice breeze.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents on Thursday that is likely to last into the weekend.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies to the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will be sunny once again.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Sunday will be another sunny April day.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun once again.  Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR