Lots Of Sun For Florida Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gentle ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and clouds at times on a building breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny and breezy March day.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

