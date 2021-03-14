Lots Of Sun For Florida Sunday

Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gentle ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and clouds at times on a building breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny and breezy March day. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.