Lobbyist Marion Hammer’s NRA Sugar Daddy Lapierre Is Gone, But She’s Still Riding High On NRA Cash

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

National Rifle Association honcho Wayne LaPierre’s ticket to ride the NRA’s gravy train was canceled last week with a New York jury’s widely reported corruption findings, but his longtime Florida collaborator Marion Hammer continues riding high on NRA millions he funneled to her.

Hammer’s pay deals were among stacks of evidence the jury weighed before determining that the NRA, LaPierre, ex-treasurer and CFO Wilson “Woody” Phillips and general counsel and corporate secretary John Frazer are liable for violating the law. LaPierre, who resigned as executive vice president shortly before the civil corruption trial, was found to have abused his position for his personal benefit and by steering lucrative contracts to relatives and friends, like Hammer. He was ordered to pay $4.35 million.

For decades, the powerful Hammer has sought to come off to Florida’s public as the NRA’s unwavering advocate for the paramountcy of the Second Amendment. Here’s what she told the Tampa Bay Times when she announced her “retirement” in June 2022:

“I have fought for Second Amendment rights and the rights of gun owners for many, many years, and that’s my legacy,” Hammer said. “I stood tall against a wall of people who wanted to destroy the Constitution and punish law-abiding people for the acts of criminals.”

