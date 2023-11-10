‘Like Something Out Of A Hollywood Movie’: Scientists Say 2023 Likely To Be The Hottest Year On Record

By Sam Meredith

An extraordinary run of global temperature records means that 2023 is now “virtually certain” to be the warmest year ever logged, according to the EU’s climate change service.

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) on Wednesday said that this was the warmest October on record globally, noting an average surface temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius (59.54 degrees Fahrenheit) over the period.

That was 0.85 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average for October and 1.7 degrees Celsius warmer than the preindustrial period of 1850-1900.

The data, which is collated from the measurement of satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world, shows the global mean temperature year-to-date is the highest on record. It leaves 2023 firmly on track to surpass the temperature average for 2016 — currently, the warmest year ever recorded.

Extreme heat is fueled by the climate crisis, the chief driver of which is the burning of fossil fuels.

Climate scientists said the findings are “like something out of a Hollywood movie” and attributed the rise in global temperatures to ever-increasing greenhouse gas emissions and a strengthening El Niño event.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S, said the exceptional temperature anomalies of October followed a four-month period in which global temperature records were “obliterated.”

“We can say with near certainty that 2023 will be the warmest year on record, and is currently 1.43ºC above the preindustrial average,” Burgess said.

Referencing the upcoming 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, she added, “The sense of urgency for ambitious climate action going into COP28 has never been higher.”