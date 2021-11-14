Home Lighthouse of Broward Lighthouse of Broward Hosts Fall Festival For Blind/Visually Impaired Kids

Lighthouse of Broward Hosts Fall Festival For Blind/Visually Impaired Kids

By
Special to SouthFloridaReporter.com
Joshua, a blind or visually impaired client, scales a rock-climbing wall.

Approximately 80 children who are blind or visually impaired – including beautiful princesses, impressive Power Rangers, adorable Minions, scary skeletons, jammin’ rock stars, and an army of superheroes – recently enjoyed a special Fall Festival celebration at the Lighthouse of Broward.

Children, ages 3 to 12, and their families had a great time interacting with the animals at the petting zoo, navigating an inflatable petting zoo, riding ponies, scaling the rock climbing wall, decorating cookies, enjoying cotton candy and playing games.

Laysa Silberman, Lighthouse President & CEO Ellyn Drotzer and Carmen Miller
Jose Lopez Masso, Lighthouse of Broward’s Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Development, poses with American Heritage students who volunteered at the event.
Joshua, a blind or visually impaired client, scales a rock-climbing wall.
A volunteer paints Daniel’s face.
Isabelle, a client of the Lighthouse of Broward holds a bunny.
Emilio, who is blind, shares a laugh with an inflatable clown.
Client Aiden takes his first pony ride.

“Parents were so grateful to have a safe space for their blind and visually impaired child to play, socialize and have a blast,” said Ellyn Drotzer, Lighthouse of Broward president and CEO.  “This year’s Fall Festival truly was the best ever, thanks to our many volunteers, strong staff support and, of course, our fabulous sponsors.”

The Lighthouse of Broward is extremely grateful for its Fall Festival sponsors, including American National Bank, Century Metal & Supplies, Sajdera Law Firm and Toothacker.org.  American Heritage School pre-med and pre-engineering students as well as Broward College students came out to volunteer at the event.

Lighthouse of Broward provides free specialized rehabilitation, life skills training, and employment opportunities to enhance the independence, productivity and dignity of children and adults who are blind or visually impaired.  For more information, visit www.lhob.org or call (954) 463-4217.

