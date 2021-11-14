Lighthouse of Broward Hosts Fall Festival For Blind/Visually Impaired Kids

Approximately 80 children who are blind or visually impaired – including beautiful princesses, impressive Power Rangers, adorable Minions, scary skeletons, jammin’ rock stars, and an army of superheroes – recently enjoyed a special Fall Festival celebration at the Lighthouse of Broward.

Children, ages 3 to 12, and their families had a great time interacting with the animals at the petting zoo, navigating an inflatable petting zoo, riding ponies, scaling the rock climbing wall, decorating cookies, enjoying cotton candy and playing games.

“Parents were so grateful to have a safe space for their blind and visually impaired child to play, socialize and have a blast,” said Ellyn Drotzer, Lighthouse of Broward president and CEO. “This year’s Fall Festival truly was the best ever, thanks to our many volunteers, strong staff support and, of course, our fabulous sponsors.”

The Lighthouse of Broward is extremely grateful for its Fall Festival sponsors, including American National Bank, Century Metal & Supplies, Sajdera Law Firm and Toothacker.org. American Heritage School pre-med and pre-engineering students as well as Broward College students came out to volunteer at the event.

Lighthouse of Broward provides free specialized rehabilitation, life skills training, and employment opportunities to enhance the independence, productivity and dignity of children and adults who are blind or visually impaired. For more information, visit www.lhob.org or call (954) 463-4217.