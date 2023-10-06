Lego Animal Crossing Is Official — Here’s The Teaser And Backstory

By Sean Hollister

We still don’t have a Legend of Zelda or Metroid set, but Lego is slowly working its way through Nintendo’s most popular IP — today, it’s announcing that Animal Crossing is officially making its way to bricks.

We don’t have any sets to show you yet, just the teaser you see above that shows off some of the minifigs in animated form. No release dates, either. But Animal Crossing Lego isn’t coming out of left field.

Last month, leaks suggested there would be at least five sets ranging between $14.99 and $74.99 coming next March, topping out at 535 pieces. I’m hoping that’s wrong since those are pretty small part counts for minifigure scale sets, but it could be that Lego’s making these more accessible to kids or that they’ll be larger-scale and / or have spaced-out parts like the Lego Mario, Donkey Kong, and Sonic the Hedgehog sets.

