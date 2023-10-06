Home Consumer Lego Animal Crossing Is Official — Here’s The Teaser And Backstory

Lego Animal Crossing Is Official — Here’s The Teaser And Backstory

By
TheVerge.com
-
Tom Nook, Isabelle, Julian, Kapp’n, Marshall, Rosie, and... my wife and I don’t recognize the others right now. | Image: Lego via Jay’s Brick Blog

By Sean Hollister

We still don’t have a Legend of Zelda or Metroid set, but Lego is slowly working its way through Nintendo’s most popular IP — today, it’s announcing that Animal Crossing is officially making its way to bricks.

We don’t have any sets to show you yet, just the teaser you see above that shows off some of the minifigs in animated form. No release dates, either. But Animal Crossing Lego isn’t coming out of left field.

Last month, leaks suggested there would be at least five sets ranging between $14.99 and $74.99 coming next March, topping out at 535 pieces. I’m hoping that’s wrong since those are pretty small part counts for minifigure scale sets, but it could be that Lego’s making these more accessible to kids or that they’ll be larger-scale and / or have spaced-out parts like the Lego MarioDonkey Kong, and Sonic the Hedgehog sets.

Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

TheVerge.com
The Verge is an ambitious multimedia effort founded in 2011 to examine how technology will change life in the future for a massive mainstream audience. Our original editorial insight was that technology had migrated from the far fringes of the culture to the absolute center as mobile technology created a new generation of digital consumers. Now, we live in a dazzling world of screens that has ushered in revolutions in media, transportation, and science. The future is arriving faster than ever.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR