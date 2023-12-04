Kiss Debuts ‘Immortal’ Digital Avatars And Plans To Go ‘Fully Virtual’ (Videos)

By Wes Davis

Digital Kiss will rock and roll into eternity

Kiss has been on a really, really long tour. The biggest glam rock band of all time has been playing its End of the Road tour for the last four years, and just wrapped the final show of its final farewell tour in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Kiss has done several farewell tours, but this time might be for good.

At the end of the show, after Kiss finished playing its last song (“Rock and Roll All Nite”), they disappeared in a hail of fire and smoke. After the smoke faded away, the lights went down, and on the screen behind the stage, a camera zoomed across a spooky lake on some fantastic planet toward the silhouettes of four figures: the new digital avatars of Kiss, in what I suppose must be their final form.

Then Paul Stanley shouts:

“Kiss army, your love — your power — has made us immortal. The new Kiss era starts now. Oh yeah!”

Here’s one video of it.

