Kids Online Safety Act Gains Enough Supporters To Pass The Senate

The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) has surpassed 60 Senate co-sponsors, enough supporters for it to pass through the chamber, the bill’s authors announced on Thursday.

The support marks a significant milestone for the legislation. It seeks to create a duty of care for tech platforms to mitigate certain dangers to young users and allow them to opt out of algorithm-based recommendations.

If it becomes law, it would be among the most significant online safety statutes for kids since the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which went into effect in 2000.

The bill’s lead champions, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), also announced new changes to the text of the legislation, which seem aimed at addressing concerns that the bill would allow politicians and law enforcement to censor content online.

The new version includes a specific definition of a “design feature” that will encourage minors to spend more time and attention on the platform, including infinite scrolling, notifications, and rewards for staying online. The lead sponsors’ offices said they aimed to focus on design features that seek to keep kids returning to the platforms and clarify the focus on social media’s business models rather than the content they choose to host.

The new text also removes the ability of state attorneys general to enforce the duty of care, leaving that power to the Federal Trade Commission. That concession seems aimed at mitigating a key concern of LGBTQ+ groups, which feared that some Republican AGs would use the law to take action against resources for LGBTQ+ youth that the enforcers deemed inappropriate. State attorneys general can still enforce other portions of the law, including its provisions on safeguards for minors, disclosure, and transparency.

