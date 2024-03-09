Keep Your Children and Pets Safe With a Beautiful New Fence

Investing in a new beautiful fence is a great way to add value, curbside appeal, and even protection to your home, regardless of your lot size and the type of fencing you’re interested in.

If you’re a homeowner in Florida and you’re seeking ways to keep your children and pets safe, consider a brand-new beautiful fence. When you’re familiar with the process, you can find the perfect fencing material and size for your budget.

Consider Your Fencing Needs

Before you head to a local home improvement store or begin seeking a contractor, it’s advisable to consider your fencing needs and the type of fence you’re envisioning for your home. While some may prefer a standard chain link fence, other homeowners may have their hearts set on a white picket fence or more sustainable fencing materials. You’ll also want to keep the age of the children and the type of pets you have in your home in mind, as this can help determine the height of the fence that is most appropriate for your yard.

Take Measurements

Measuring your new fence appropriately matters, especially when you want to get the job done right the first time or if you’re interested in a specialized garden fence. It will typically require anywhere between 100 and 300 linear feet of fencing to enclose a standard average backyard in America, according to Bob Vila. When you want to avoid overspending while streamlining the process of investing in a brand-new fence, you’ll want to take a bit of time to measure the exact amount of fencing you’ll require before getting started. This can often be done once you’ve located a trusted contractor or fencing company you intend to work with on the project.

Compare Pet-Friendly Fencing Materials

The right pet-friendly fencing materials add a layer of safety and protection for any pets in the home. Before the global pandemic, it was estimated that only 6% of pet owners installed a fence. However, post-pandemic, the number of dog owners with a built-in fence at home was projected to skyrocket to greater than 10%.

Once you’ve decided to invest in a child and pet-friendly fence, take time to research and compare durable, strong, and reliable materials. Finding a pet-friendly fence is essential if you’re determined to avoid the wear and tear that traditional fences may acquire from a dog’s paws, digging, or jumping attempts.

Find a Qualified Contractor or Construction Company

Finding the right construction company or qualified contractor is essential when you’re determined to offer as much protection as possible for your children and pets with your brand-new fence. In the United States today, there are currently around 319,000 fencing construction companies.

Anytime you’re in the market for a beautiful fence to keep your children and pets safe, you’ll want to inquire about previously completed projects and portfolios.

Always review portfolios of contractors and entire companies before choosing who to hire. Ensure that any fencing expert is not only experienced but also licensed and insured. This will protect your investment from start to finish.

Taking the time to research fencing materials, styles, and costs ahead of time can go a long way in helping you find the best possible solution for your home. Working with the right fencing contractors or companies can also help significantly in selecting fencing materials that are optimal for your needs and the location and size of your home and current lot. Regardless of the type of pets you have in your home and the age of your children in the household, proper fencing can go a long way in adding to the protection you are ensuring for all loved ones.