Kayak Fishing: A Beginner’s Guide

You’ve heard about kayaking and you’ve heard about fishing. But “kayak fishing”? Since the turn of the century, this – actually age-old – method of fishing has become more popular with recreational anglers. And it makes sense. Out on the water, you can combine two exciting, healthy activities, getting your fill of delicious fish in the process. Kayak fishing is a sport like no other, and we’re here to tell you all about it.

In this guide, we’ll take you through the basics of kayak fishing. How do you maneuver a boat and cast at the same time? What species can you catch? Where to go? By the time you’re done reading this article, we’re sure you’ll be ready to hit the water. So let’s get started.

What is kayak fishing?

For over 4,000 years, people have been using kayaks to peruse different waterways. And evidence seems to suggest that they’ve been fishing from them too. Kayak fishing is, essentially, fishing from a kayak. Duh! But it’s been gaining popularity all across the globe and has now become a staple of sportfishing scenes worldwide. Purpose-built vessels allow anglers to maximize their chances when casting from a boat, with pedal or paddle versions available.

Paddle kayaks are the most traditional kind, and ensure an upper-body workout before you even cast a line. But handling a paddle and a rod at the same time, not to mention finding space to store one while you use the other can be a hassle. That’s why pedal kayaks are often preferred. They allow for freedom to focus on the fishing. Sail along the water looking out for your desired species, and cast with ease. However, these vessels are expensive and require more maintenance.

We suggest heading out with a professional guide for your first trip. They’ll teach you the basics and you won’t have to worry about the gear or upkeep of the boat. Go twice and try pedaling once and paddling the next time, and you’ll be able to see what suits you best.

Is kayak fishing safe?

One question newbies always ask about kayak fishing is, “Is it safe?” We’re here to tell you, “Absolutely!” While first-timers may feel wobbly when they step onto the water, it’s important to trust in your vessel. After all, it’s been purpose-built to keep you afloat! Relax and let the boat do its job. Any sudden jerks or movements could contribute to a sense of tipping over, which can lead to further discomfort and mismaneuvers.

Children should always have a life vest, however, and it’s important that you know that some kayaks aren’t built for standing up on. Other than that, there’s nothing to worry about when fishing from a kayak. Simply sit back and let the lightweight vessel lead you to spots that other boats can’t reach.

Benefits of Kayak Fishing

So we’ve said that kayaks help you reach spots that other types of transport may not. But there’s a whole list of benefits kayak fishing can bring. Whether you’re looking to land plenty of fish or just want a fun day on the water, kayak fishing has you covered. Why? Well…