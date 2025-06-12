Judge Blocks Trump From Deploying National Guard in Los Angeles

By Jack Healy, Jill Cowan, Jesus Jiménez, Kellen Browning and

A federal judge issued an order late Thursday blocking President Trump from deploying members of the California National Guard in Los Angeles, and ordered the administration to return control of the forces to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The order takes effect Friday at noon Pacific time, and the Trump administration is expected to appeal.

The order came hours after images of a Democratic senator from California being grabbed and handcuffed by federal agents touched off a political furor on Thursday. The incident deepened the tensions over President Trump’s immigration crackdown, which has led to nearly a week of protests in Los Angeles and nationwide.

Unrest also flared on Thursday night at a privately run immigration detention center in Newark, where officers carrying plastic handcuffs and pepper spray could be seen entering the facility. In Chicago, hundreds of people marched through the city. Many other American cities were far quieter.

The video of Senator Alex Padilla being forced to the ground by federal agents after confronting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem drew outrage from Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and other Democrats, who called it further escalation of the government’s attempt to quell dissent.

Continue reading



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



