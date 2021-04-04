Jim Moran Foundation Awards Grant to BBBS of Broward County

The Jim Moran Foundation continues to improve the lives of children and families during its 20th Anniversary with a $250,000 grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County’s Broward Bigger Better Stronger campaign, designed to support the agency’s powerful mission of igniting the power and promise of youth through one-to-one mentoring relationships.

The Foundation also provided a $250,000 dollar-for-dollar challenge grant to encourage donations from other funders. The matching grant has already inspired $55,000 in additional contributions. For more information or to make a matched gift, please visit www.bbbsbroward.org.

One important goal of the Broward Bigger Better Stronger initiative is to partner more than 500 children now on the organization’s waitlist with mentors, so they also may benefit from positive role models.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to The Jim Moran Foundation for investing in the futures of the young people we serve,” said Malena Mendez Dorn, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “This gift, which continues Mr. Moran’s legacy of caring for our community and strengthening families, will empower our at-risk youth to achieve their full potential through life-changing mentoring relationships.”

Jim Moran established The Jim Moran Foundation in 2000 to ensure his compassionate philanthropy would continue for many generations to come. To recognize this 20-year milestone, The Foundation has committed over $12 million in special grants – with more yet to be announced –to support nonprofit partners that are meeting the ever-changing needs of the community in Broward, Duval and Palm Beach counties.

Since its inception, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward has created more than 50,000 professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring matches for youth, relationships that change lives for the better, forever. Research has proven that the young people in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program achieve higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, educational success and avoid risky behaviors.

“We recognize how important it is for children to know there is an encouraging mentor in their corner who will listen, provide guidance and cheer them on,” said Jan Moran, chairman and president of The Jim Moran Foundation. “By offering a matching grant, we hope it will inspire others to help youth discover the very best in themselves through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County.”

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. For more information, call (954) 584-9990. To make a matched contribution, please visit www.bbbsbroward.org.

About The Jim Moran Foundation

Founded by automotive pioneer Jim Moran, the mission of The Jim Moran Foundation is to improve the quality of life for the youth and families of Florida through the support of innovative programs and opportunities that meet the ever-changing needs of the community. The Foundation has invested $170 million in education, elder care, family strengthening, after school and youth transitional living initiatives since its inception in 2000 – with efforts currently focused in Broward, Palm Beach and Duval counties. Through a long-term grant agreement, The Foundation’s significant funders are JM Family Enterprises, Inc., and its subsidiaries, including Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC. To learn more, visit www.jimmoranfoundation.org or call (954) 429-2122.