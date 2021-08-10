Jewelry for the Perfect Summer Look

Without jewelry, even the best of outfits can fail to look exuberant. If one misses pairing their accessories, outfits laying in the closet will lack variety, look repetitive, or just plain dull. To add some character into their ensembles, one must experiment with different jewelry items to discover their aesthetic and style.

A jewelry collection is essential for those who want to create a variety of looks, perfect for the summer and spring seasons. Working with different accessories also helps women pick the right outfit, engage in two separate items that they’ve never paired before, or to add some last-minute elements for the final look.

Summer/Spring 2021 fashion has been all about colorful sparkles and precious stones. Gemstones such as Sapphires, Emeralds, and Rubies have been must-have accessories for even the biggest stars on Instagram, and we can see many of them sharing their selfies. Although, there are lesser-known gemstones that would also make great accessories – such as Onyx, Agate, or Shugnite jewelry.

If you want to explore your inner fashionista and look for ways to design some quirky looks full of funk, we’ve got your back. We have successfully curated a list of jewelry items that’ll enhance all your closet favorites – dresses, crop tops, skirts, and boot-leg cut jeans. You can use them to curate as many looks as you like quickly; all you have to do is make the right pairings and keep experimenting cause that’s the most significant trend of summer 2021.

Let’s take a look at the list below:

Gemstone Bracelets

Gemstones and crystals aren’t a recent introduction to the world of fashion; in fact, luxury brands such as Cartier and Bulgari have been making jewelry using these beautiful gems since they started their brand. The world’s most expensive bracelet, estimated at more than $12M, is adorned with Black Onyx gemstones. Precious stones have been ruling for some time in the world of jewels because of their wholesome healing properties.

You can either choose a birthstone bracelet if you like or go for a Shungite bracelet to help purify the body after being exposed to such strong radiation with innovative tech gadgets surrounding us. We need something to heal and clean the mind, and that’s where the black beauty, Shungite stone, helps. You can style it with a gorgeous white pantsuit or casually wear it with your everyday formal outfits since the black shade is universal.

Mismatched Earrings

Wearing mismatched earrings is the latest entry in the world of ear accessories and jewelry trends this summer. Celebrities such as Emma Watson, Katy Perry, and Gigi Hadid have been captured on red carpets trying the latest trend of wearing asymmetrical earrings. You can pair this fun look with your summer outfit by wearing a dangler in one ear and a simple stud in the other. The trick is to find similar themes, metal colors, or contrasting shades that go well with your outfit. This way, you can quickly wear mismatched earrings to get showstopper looks and keep experimenting with your earring collection at home.

Shell Chokers

Beads may be the talk of the town, but the essential item missing for summer is seashells. One can easily experiment with seashell jewelry in so many different ways – adding tassels to the robes, swimwear, headpieces, bracelets, and chokers. One can even wear the shell chokers to work if they pair it with a classic shirt, letting the piece peek through the button opening.

The choker won’t be too loud and will blend perfectly with the rest of your outfit. If the mood is to party, you can wear it with off-shoulder tops, v-necks, or backless tops to display it better. You may style it with small studs, layered bangles, sandals, and you’re good to go for your perfect spring outfit – it’s light, carefree, and quirky. The accessories will add a balance to the rest of the outfit, and you’re ready to spend the summer with your friends.

Rhinestone Ear Cuffs

If you’re a fan of Rihanna, Beyonce, or Arianna Grande, then you must know how much they enjoy accessorizing their ears before concerts, night outs, or parties. Ear cuffs have become such a happening trend this summer and for all the good reasons. People without piercings can also join the club to dress the lengths of their ears with new styles of ear cuffs introduced by designer and fast fashion brands. They add so much glamour to even the most basic outfits that one should invest in a couple of styles right away.

Charm Necklaces

Yes, we’ve all seen the cute little sun sign charms and brand logos, but we’re talking about candies, confetti, rainbows, emojis, fruits, and vegetable-shaped motifs on necklaces here. Designer brands have clearly been experimenting with playful shapes in a colorful variety to bring vacay vibes in the current times, and what better way to celebrate summer than to wear it! You can style these necklaces with white cowl neck tops and a pair of denim with chunky hoops to match.

Remember to add some enormous platform heels on your feet in candy colors so that the whole look gives off the colorful, young summer vibe.