It’s The Return Of Hamburglar. Catch Him In His Burgercuda If You Can (Video)

It’s The Return Of Hamburglar. Catch Him In His Burgercuda If You...

The mischievous Hamburglar is back at it again! Now, he’s hitting the streets in a never-before-seen set of wheels to steal McDonald’s hotter, juicier and tastier burgers – which are now available nationwide.

Introducing the Burgercuda, Hamburglar’s first-of-its-kind getaway car. In his custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, he’s off coast-to-coast to take on the ultimate burger-stealing heist – and we’re enlisting McDonald’s fans to help catch him.

Hold on to your hamburgers, because everyone’s favorite bandit is back at it – this time, in pursuit of our most craveable burgers yet.

Last year, we began rolling out our hottest, juiciest and tastiest classic burgers ever – with perfectly melted cheese, new soft, pillowy buns and a juicier flavor from adding white onions to the patties while they’re still on the grill. Fans can’t get enough, and now that they’re finally available in all restaurants across the country, everyone can get a taste.

The burgers are so good, Hamburglar is stepping up his burger-stealing game – this time, with a new trick up his black-and-white striped sleeve. Introducing the Burgercuda, Hamburglar’s never-before-seen getaway car. With the help of the custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, he’s making his way coast-to-coast in an attempt at the ultimate burger-stealing heist.

That’s where our fans come in: spot the car and scan the vehicle’s code to get rewarded with an Arch Card – plus Hamburglar-inspired swag* – so you can try the delicious new burgers at your local McDonald’s (before the Hamburglar does). And whether you spy our mischievous friend or not, fans everywhere can enter to win FREE McDonald’s burgers for a year by visiting SpotHamburglar.com**.

“McDonald’s built a legacy on serving delicious burgers, but anytime we have an opportunity to make the best even better, we take it,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s. “It’s no surprise these changes caught the attention of our biggest burger fan – the Hamburglar. We’re excited for fans to join in on the fun as they look for him on his burger-stealing spree. You never know where he’ll pop up next.”

How to Spot the Burgercuda

The Burgercuda may help Hamburglar evade capture at the scene of his burger heists, but it also makes it easier than ever for fans to spot him. The custom car features:

Hamburglar's iconic look: His signature black-and-white stripes are portrayed across the car's interior and exterior, along with his logo on the headrests and red detailing throughout.

Burger-loving details: The getaway car features bun-like hubcaps, a spare tire disguised as a giant cheeseburger, and a hidden burger warmer in the center console to ensure his stash stays perfectly hot, juicy and tasty.

RBL RBL: Hamburglar's signature catchphrase makes an appearance on the hood scoop and license plate.

So, keep your eyes peeled for the Burgercuda and head to your nearest McDonald’s to try America’s most wanted burger for yourself…before a certain someone beats you to it. Robble, robble.

*Available for a limited time, while supplies last.

** Hamburglar Watch Sweepstakes at McDonald’s (“Sweepstakes”): NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER/WIN A PRIZE. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING. Entry Period begins on 1/29/24, at 12:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 2/25/24. Open to individuals who reside in any of the 50 U.S./DC and are 16+. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry and one prize per person.

To participate, enter at SpotHamburglar.com. See Official Rules for complete eligibility/prizes/ARVs/prize claim and other details. 4 Prizes avail.; ARV: $1,188.57 ea. The odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor: McDonald’s USA, LLC, 110 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607-2101.

