It’s Summertime Sun And Storms For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Thursday features a return to a more typical summertime weather pattern, with hot sun and a few clouds in the morning, with showers and storms moving in on an ocean breeze in the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel like the triple digits, so stay hydrated.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and storms with periods of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature good sun and some clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of hot sun and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s again.

The tropics are starting to get busy, as we expect in August. The low near the Cape Verde Islands has virtually no chance of developing, but there are a couple of other areas we’re watching. One is a wave that is expected to emerge from the African coast on Thursday. It has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next five days. And there’s a wave in the central Atlantic that is in an area that’s marginally conducive for development. This wave has a low chance of development during the next five days as it moves west-northwestward.