Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Killing Top Military Leaders And Scientists (Videos)

Israel launched a wave of strikes across Iran on Friday that targeted its nuclear program and military sites, killing at least three top military officers and raising the prospect of an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

The strikes came amid simmering tensions over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

What to know: Israel is targeting Iran's nuclear sites: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes hit Iran's main enrichment site,

Attack comes after weeks of escalating tensions: U.S. President Donald Trump had previously warned that Israel or America could launch airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities failing to comply with nonproliferation obligations

Top military leaders have been killed: Among those killed were three of Iran's top military leaders, one who oversaw the entire armed forces, Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, one who led the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard

The region awaits a large-scale response from Iran: Iran launched over 100 drones toward Israel, but Israel's military said its air defenses had shot down most of the them. But the military said the threat was not yet over. It closed Israeli airspace and said it was calling up tens of thousands of soldiers to protect the country's borders.



