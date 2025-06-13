Israel Attacks Iran’s Capital With Explosions Booming Across Tehran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel attacked Iran’s capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran as Israel said it targeted nuclear and military sites.

The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program. The Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency for the first time in 20 years on Thursday censured Iran over it not working with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more-advanced ones.

Israel for years has warned it will not allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon, something Tehran insists it doesn’t want — though official there have repeatedly warned it could build them. The U.S. has been preparing for something to happen, already pulling some diplomats from Iraq’s capital and offering voluntary evacuations for the families of U.S. troops in the wider Middle East.

People in Tehran awoke to the sound of the blast. State television acknowledged the blast.

It wasn’t immediately clear what had been hit, though smoke could be rising from Chitgar, a neighborhood in western Tehran. There are no known nuclear sites in that area — but it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was happening in the rest of the country.

RELATED * Lebanese army warns Israeli airstrikes might force it to freeze cooperation with ceasefire committee * Live updates: Israel attacks Iran * Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill 12 overnight in Gaza, including kids* Lebanese army warns Israeli airstrikes might force it to freeze cooperation with ceasefire committee* Live updates: Israel attacks Iran

An Israeli military official says that his country targeted Iranian nuclear sites, without identifying them.

The official spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation, which is also targeting military sites.

Benchmark Brent crude spiked on the attack, rising nearly 5% on the news.

Continue reading