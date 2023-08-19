Is LinkedIn the New Tinder? [2023 Study]

Is LinkedIn the New Tinder?

By Max Woolf – 5 Minute read

Think about it:

LinkedIn can provide a wealth of information about a person’s conventional success metrics, like job title or potential salary.

Their profile picture is almost ALWAYS a clear shot of the face sans beauty filters and artsy angles. Plus, if you reach out and get rejected, you can always say you were just networking.

So—

With all these factors in play, we wanted to see if the platform has a dating underworld.

Read on for the gems we’ve uncovered from 1,000+ active female LinkedIn users from the US.

Key Takeaways

About 91% of female LinkedIn users have received romantic advances or inappropriate messages at least once.

of female LinkedIn users have received romantic advances or inappropriate messages at least once. Most out-of-line messages that slide into women’s DMs are propositions for romantic or sexual encounters ( 31% ).

). When someone makes a move, female LinkedIn professionals ( 43% ) usually confront and inform the sender they crossed the line.

) usually confront and inform the sender they crossed the line. Getting hit on LinkedIn typically makes women annoyed ( 14.75% ), indifferent ( 13.42% ), or confused ( 13.22% ).

), indifferent ( ), or confused ( ). Around 43% of females using LinkedIn reported (on multiple occasions) users who tried to get all flirty.

of females using LinkedIn reported (on multiple occasions) users who tried to get all flirty. Nearly 74% of women on LinkedIn have at least once dialed down their activity on the platform due to others’ improper conduct.

Most Women Are No Strangers to Getting Hit on LinkedIn

LinkedIn doesn’t want its users to mix business with pleasure.

They go as far as to say they’re a professional networking platform, not a dating site, in their community policies.

Yet—

When we asked American women if they’d ever received romantic advances or inappropriate messages on LinkedIn, 91% said, “Yes.”

We then followed up with the respondents, who answered in the affirmative, and asked them how often it happens.

The results are in:

How Often Do You Receive Romantic Advances or Inappropriate Messages on LinkedIn? Share Occasionally (monthly) 30.23% Very often (daily or every other day) 24.39% Often (weekly) 20.8% Rarely (a few times a year) 17.01%

It seems that some users can’t help but take things to the next level.

One of our survey takers put it best:

It’s amusing how my inbox is flooded with more messages from guys trying to hit on me than I receive from people seeking to network. I guess my charm and business acumen are just too irresistible for some!

With this, here’s the nature of the messages being sent:

“Propositions for romantic or sexual encounters” topped the list with 30.84% of the vote.

Perhaps that’s liquid electronic courage in action—a phenomenon where people feel braver to do or say things online that they wouldn’t in person.

Yet, it neither excuses the behavior nor complies with LinkedIn’s policies.

Female Professionals Typically Grow Annoyed by Unwanted Attention

Picture this:

You’re scrolling through your LinkedIn feed. A moment later, you get a message from a stranger that’s WAY out of line.

What do you do?

Our research shows that most women don’t let it slide.

Have a look:

How Do You Typically React to Romantic Advances or Inappropriate Messages on LinkedIn? Share Respond to the sender, clarifying that the message was inappropriate 43.44% Ignore and/or delete the message 22.95% Report/block the user 17.21%

Yet—

Such occurrences can stir up a range of emotions:

The takeaway?

Unless you want to irk others or even make them feel violated, think twice before hitting that “send” button.

Improper Conduct Pushes Some Users To Disconnect From LinkedIn

When someone slides into your DMs with something off-putting, you can report them.

Based on our survey results, most women don’t shy away from doing that (rightfully so.)

Have a look:

Have You Ever Reported a User on LinkedIn for Sending Romantic Advances or Inappropriate Messages? Share Yes, multiple times 43.24% Yes, once 36.58% No, I haven’t reported any incidents 9.53%

But—

At a certain point, it’s not hard to see how such incidents can get tiresome.

So we asked survey respondents if they’d ever felt the need to dial down their activity on the platform due to unsolicited attempts at romance.

Here’s what we found out:

One of our survey takers added:

I’ve had a few too many instances where people took it too far. It’s uncomfortable, so I ended up taking a break from LinkedIn for a while.

Now—

As our last question, we asked Americans what LinkedIn should do to prevent some people from treating the platform like a dating app.

Below are the results:

What Actions Do You Think LinkedIn Should Take to Address the Issue of Unsolicited Romantic Advances or Inappropriate Messages? Share Increase awareness and education about appropriate behavior 39.04% Implement stricter guidelines and policies 25.61% Ban users who repeatedly send inappropriate messages 22.34%

That’s just some food for thought for the folks at LinkedIn!

Stacking It All Up

There you have it.

A comprehensive look at LinkedIn’s dating underworld.

Now—

Have you ever had someone on LinkedIn cross the line?

Let us know in the comments below.

Methodology

We conducted an online survey of 1,049 US female LinkedIn users who log in to the platform at least once per week via a bespoke online polling tool in May 2023.

16.5% of respondents were 26 or younger, 68.5% were aged 27–42, 14.1% were 43–58, and 0.8% were 59 or older.

This survey has a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 3%. Given the age makeup of our sample size, the study’s findings are statistically significant for the population at large.

This study was created through multiple research steps, crowdsourcing, and surveying. Data scientists reviewed all survey participants’ responses for quality control. ​​The survey also had an attention-check question.

Source: Passport-Photo.online