Is A Treatment For Those At Genetic Risk Of Alzheimer’s On The Horizon?

By Katharine Lang — Fact checked by Amanda Ward

With an aging global population, dementia is a growing concern worldwide. A recent forecast by The Lancet estimated that the worldwide burden of dementia is set to almost triple by 2050.

Of these dementia cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 60–70% are due to Alzheimer’s disease.

For dementia, the greatest risk factor is aging — with the likelihood of developing dementia increasing each year from the age of 65.

Genetics can also influence whether a person develops dementia: About 1% of cases of Alzheimer’s disease are entirely caused by genes, and other genes increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

The gene that expresses apolipoprotein E, the APOE gene, influences Alzheimer’s disease risk. One variant, or allele, of this gene, APOEe4, increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, with between 40–65% of people with Alzheimer’s disease having at least one copy of this allele.

Dr. Emer MacSweeney, CEO and medical director at Re:Cognition Health, told Medical News Today:

“In 2018, it was shown those with an APOEe4 gene are less able to clear waste products from the brain and, therefore, more susceptible to building up toxic levels of amyloid and tau protein, which is the hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. The toxic amyloid and tau protein relentlessly destroy further brain cells, with the progression of the characteristic symptoms of [Alzheimer’s disease].”

Now, a team led by researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have found a molecule that binds to APOEe4and inhibits its harmful effects. They suggest it may form the basis for a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease with a genetic basis.

The research is published in Communications Biology.

Dr. MacSweeney, who was not involved in the research, welcomed the study.

She said: “This study focuses on the role of the APOE gene, specifically the APOEe4 allele, in Alzheimer’s disease and explores a potential therapeutic strategy using small molecules to target APOEe4. The research combines genetic association studies, cellular mechanism investigations, computational modeling, and experimental validation.”