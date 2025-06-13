Iran Strikes Back At Israel (Videos)

This are Breaking News Headlines

AP: Israel hit by missiles as Iran retaliates for strikes on nuclear sites

Air raid sirens have sounded across Israel as Iranian missiles struck the country in retaliation for deadly Israeli attacks on nuclear sites and military leaders.

The rumble of explosions could be heard throughout Jerusalem on Friday, and Israeli TV stations showed plumes of smoke rising in Tel Aviv after an apparent missile strike. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The army said dozens of missiles were launched, and the army has ordered residents across the country to move into bomb shelters.

CNBC: Iran launches ballistic missiles at Israel: ‘Hard Retaliation Operation has begun,’ Tehran says

Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Israel late Friday local time, according to both Tehran and Israel Defense Forces.

The missiles came in retaliation for Israel’s continued airstrikes against that country, which have hit more than 200 targets, according to the IDF.

“The Hard Retaliation operation has begun,” Iran’s official state news agency said.



Washington Post: Explosions heard in Tel Aviv as Iran launches missiles in response to Israeli strikes

Explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv on Friday night local time, as sirens rang out across Israel amid what the Israeli military said was an Iranian missile attack. The apparent Iranian response comes after Israel launched what it called a preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear program and military targets earlier in the day.

New York Times: Iran Fires Missiles at Israel in Retaliation for Strikes on Nuclear Sites

Explosions were heard over the sky of Jerusalem on Friday as Iran appeared to have launched ballistic missiles toward Israel, beginning its retaliatory campaign after waves of Israeli strikes devastated Tehran’s military chain of command and hit critical nuclear facilities.

Bloomberg: ‘All of Israel’ Under Fire as Iran Retaliates, IDF Says

Iran has fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel. “All of Israel under fire,” Israel’s military says It comes hours after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian nuclear and ballistic facilities, killing senior officials including the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard US President Donald Trump has urged Iran to make a deal ‘before it’s too late’ Crude oil surges on geopolitical risks and concern about supply, while US stocks fall





