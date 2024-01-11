Iowa Is an 89% Match with U.S. Demographics

By Adam McCann, WalletHub Financial Writer
How Closely Does Iowa Resemble the U.S.? Our data set of 22 key measures includes sociodemographic, economic, educational and religious metrics as well as public stances on certain issues.
Key Findings
- The Overall Resemblance Index for Iowa is 89.
- Sociodemographics: 84
- Economics: 89
- Education: 92
- Religion: 87
- Public Opinion: 91
- 63.6% of Iowa caucus winners have won the Democratic Party nomination and 44.4% the Republican Party nomination. The Iowa caucuses, therefore, are a much better predictor of advancement for Democrats than for Republicans.
- Iowa least resembles the U.S. in terms of race, with a 50.00 percent difference; religious composition, with a 74.52 percent difference; wealth gap, with a 76.41 percent difference; and employment by industry, with an 80.30 percent difference.
- Iowa most resembles the U.S. in terms of mean work hours, with a 99.48 percent similarity; unemployment rate, with a 99.10 percent similarity; school enrollment, with a 99.02 percent similarity; and importance of religion in one’s life, with a 99.00 percent similarity.
Since the 1970s, Iowa has been the first state to put presidential hopefuls to the test each election cycle. Iowa’s role, in effect, is to weed out the ineffective candidates, but it does not guarantee who will win the party nomination.
Although Iowa has gone to great lengths to secure its position as the first primary-election state, its caucuses don’t actually have that good of a track record predicting election results. Dating back to 1976, 63.6% of Democratic winners in Iowa have received their party’s nomination, but only 44.4% of Republicans have. In addition, only 18.2% of Democrats and 11.1% of Republicans who have raced in Iowa have also been elected president.
Main Findings
100% for a particular metric fully matches the national value.
|
Metric Name
|
Resemblance Index
|Sociodemographic
|84.27%
|Gender
|98.93%
|Age
|94.30%
|Race
|50.00%
|Family Relationship
|90.10%
|Health Insurance Coverage
|92.20%
|Place of Birth
|83.80%
|Economics
|89.35%
|Poverty Rate
|96.40%
|Wealth Gap
|76.41%
|Food Stamp Entitlement of Households
|95.70%
|Number of Part-Time Employees for Every 100 Full-Time Employees
|94.88%
|Unemployment Rate
|99.10%
|Length of Average Workweek
|99.48%
|Education
|91.61%
|Educational Attainment
|84.20%
|School Enrollment
|99.02%
|Religion
|86.76%
|Religious Composition of Adults
|74.52%
|Importance of Religion in One’s Life among Adults
|99.00%
|Public Opinions
|91.42%
|Party Affiliation among adults
|92.00%
|Political Ideology among Adults
|91.00%
|Views about Abortion among Adults
|92.00%
|Should there be more restrictions on the current process of purchasing a gun?
|90.70%
|OVERALL
|88.68%
In-Depth Look at How Well Iowa Voters Represent the U.S.
General Demographics
In many ways, Iowa is highly representative of the U.S. as a whole, and is nearly identical (96% to 99% similarity) when it comes to gender, age, homeownership and family composition. Where it’s not so similar, though, is its racial makeup. Iowa has a significantly higher percentage of white residents than the country as a whole, and lower percentages of residents of other races, such as African American or latino.
When it comes to education, Iowans are slightly more educated than the average American, with larger shares of people with advanced college degrees and a smaller percentage of people who didn’t finish high school.
Religiously, Iowa is very similar to the rest of the U.S., though there is a higher share of Mainline Protestant Christians and slightly lower shares of Evangelical Protestants and Catholics.
Economic Factors
Iowa’s economic environment is in line with the U.S. overall when it comes to factors like employment, the poverty rate, and annual income. There is one stat that stands out for its relatively large difference, though, and that’s the wealth gap, or the difference between the mean household income of the richest fifth of the population and the poorest. This gap is actually around 4% lower in Iowa than in the U.S. overall, which means that its residents are on a slightly more equitable footing.
Political Opinions
Iowa is a swing state, and 42% of Iowans identify as Republicans while 42% identify as Democrats, with the remainder being independent. While it’s split evenly between the two major parties, Iowa does skew slightly more Republican than the U.S. as a whole.
When it comes to hot-button issues in the 2024 election, Iowans are less likely to say abortion should be legal and less likely to support increased gun restrictions compared to the country overall.
About the Iowa Caucus
Iowa is known for taking the presidential voting process very seriously. Unlike their primary-election counterparts, Iowa-caucus voters don’t simply show up at the polls and choose their favorite candidates. Their system includes an additional, unusual component: a community discussion that takes place in each of the state’s 1,681 precincts before either party’s registered constituents finally cast their ballots. The voting itself happens in one evening, after a yearlong process of meeting the contestants, arguing about them and enduring the bright glare of the media spotlight.
Over the years, this unique operation has attracted praise for exemplifying “grassroots democracy” as well as condemnation for perpetuating what many consider an outdated, unrepresentative procedure.
Percentage of Iowa Caucus Winners Who Received the Party Nomination
Note: The above chart was generated using data from 1976 for Democratic party nominees and Republican party nominees. We took into account only races in which at least two candidates were on the ballot.
Detailed Findings
|
Metric Name
|
Iowa Value
|
U.S. Value
|
Resemblance Index
|Sociodemographic
|84.27%
|Gender
|98.93%
|% of Male
|50.13%
|49.59%
|% of Female
|49.87%
|50.41%
|Age
|94.30%
|% of Population Younger than Age 19
|26.00%
|24.80%
|% of Population Between Ages 20 & 24
|7.30%
|6.70%
|% of Population Between Ages 25 & 34
|12.40%
|13.70%
|% of Population Between Ages 35 & 44
|12.40%
|12.90%
|% of Population Between Ages 45 & 54
|11.50%
|12.40%
|% of Population Between Ages 55 & 64
|13.00%
|12.90%
|% of Population Aged 65 & Older
|17.60%
|16.50%
|Race
|50.00%
|% of White Population
|83.80%
|58.90%
|% of Black or African American Population
|3.70%
|12.10%
|% of American Indian or Alaskan Population
|0.20%
|0.60%
|% of Asian Population
|2.50%
|5.70%
|% of Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Population
|0.10%
|0.20%
|% of Other Population
|3.10%
|3.90%
|% of Hispanic Population
|6.50%
|18.70%
|Family Relationship
|90.10%
|% of Population Who Are Householders
|41.70%
|38.90%
|% of Population Who Are Spouses (in Households)
|20.40%
|18.50%
|% of Population Who Are Children (in Households)
|27.90%
|29.40%
|% of Population Represented by Other Relatives (in Households)
|3.60%
|7.10%
|% of Population Represented by Nonrelatives (in Households)
|3.20%
|3.40%
|Health Insurance Coverage
|92.20%
|% of Population with Health Insurance Coverage
|95.20%
|91.30%
|% of Population without Health Insurance Coverage
|4.80%
|8.70%
|Place of Birth
|83.80%
|% of Foreign-Born Population
|5.60%
|13.70%
|% of Native Population
|94.40%
|86.30%
|Economics
|89.35%
|% of Population with the Following Household Income Levels
|88.00%
|Less than $25,000
|15.20%
|15.70%
|$25,000 – 34,999
|7.80%
|7.40%
|$35,000 – 49,999
|11.90%
|10.70%
|$50,000 – $74,999
|17.90%
|16.10%
|$75,000 – $99,999
|14.30%
|12.80%
|$100,000 – $149,999
|18.20%
|17.10%
|$150,000 or More
|14.70%
|20.20%
|Poverty Rate
|96.40%
|% of Families in Poverty
|7.00%
|8.80%
|% of Families Above Poverty Line
|93.00%
|91.20%
|Wealth Gap
|12.85
|16.82
|76.41%
|Food Stamp Entitlement of Households
|95.70%
|% of Households Receiving Food Stamps
|9.37%
|11.52%
|% of Households not Receiving Food Stamps
|90.63%
|88.48%
|Number of Part-Time Employees for Every 100 Full-Time Employees
|42.59
|44.89
|94.88%
|Unemployment Rate
|2.70%
|3.60%
|99.10%
|Length of Average Workweek
|38.90
|38.70
|99.48%
|Civilian Employed Population Aged 16 Years & Older by Industry
|80.30%
|Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting, and Mining
|3.70%
|1.60%
|Construction
|6.70%
|6.90%
|Manufacturing
|14.90%
|10.00%
|Wholesale Trade
|2.70%
|2.40%
|Retail Trade
|11.60%
|11.00%
|Transportation and Warehousing, and Utilities
|5.20%
|5.80%
|Information
|1.40%
|1.90%
|Finance and Insurance, and Real Estate and Rental and Leasing
|7.70%
|6.70%
|Professional, Scientific, and Management, and Administrative and Waste Management Services
|7.50%
|12.10%
|Educational Services, and Health Care and Social Assistance
|24.20%
|23.30%
|Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, and Accommodation and Food Services
|7.00%
|9.00%
|Other Services, except Public Administration
|4.20%
|4.70%
|Public Administration
|3.20%
|4.70%
|Education
|91.61%
|Educational Attainment
|84.20%
|% of People Aged 25 & Older with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher
|30.20%
|34.30%
|% of People Aged 25 & Older with Some College Experience or Associate’s Degree
|32.10%
|28.40%
|% of People Aged 25 & Older Who Are High School Graduates
|30.60%
|26.40%
|% of People Aged 25 & Older Who Did Not Complete High School
|7.00%
|10.80%
|School Enrollment
|99.02%
|% of Population Aged 3 & Older Enrolled in School
|25.62%
|25.13%
|% of Population Aged 3 & Older not Enrolled in School
|74.38%
|74.87%
|Religion
|86.76%
|Religious Composition of Adults
|74.52%
|Evangelical Protestant
|11.05%
|16.50%
|Mainline Protestant
|15.72%
|5.20%
|Black Protestant
|0.74%
|2.20%
|Catholic
|14.75%
|18.70%
|Orthodox
|0.10%
|0.40%
|Other Adherents
|1.48%
|0.10%
|Islam
|0.73%
|1.30%
|Judaism
|0.10%
|0.60%
|Hinduism
|0.13%
|0.40%
|Buddhism
|0.06%
|0.30%
|Unclaimed Population
|55.14%
|54.30%
|Importance of Religion in One’s Life among Adults
|99.00%
|% Very religious
|37.00%
|37.00%
|% Moderately religious
|30.00%
|30.00%
|% Nonreligious
|32.00%
|33.00%
|Public Opinions
|91.42%
|Party Affiliation among adults
|92.00%
|Republican/lean Rep.
|42.00%
|38.00%
|Democrat/lean Dem.
|42.00%
|45.00%
|No lean
|16.00%
|17.00%
|Political Ideology among Adults
|91.00%
|Conservative
|37.00%
|33.60%
|Moderate
|32.00%
|34.30%
|Liberal
|26.00%
|28.20%
|Don’t know
|5.00%
|3.90%
|Views about Abortion among Adults
|92.00%
|Legal in all/most cases
|61.00%
|65.00%
|Illegal in all/most cases (including Don’t know)
|39.00%
|35.00%
|Should there be more restrictions on the current process of purchasing a gun?
|90.70%
|Yes
|61.70%
|66.35%
|No
|37.78%
|33.65%
|Other
|0.52%
|0.00%
|OVERALL
|88.68%
