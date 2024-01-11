Iowa Is an 89% Match with U.S. Demographics

By Adam McCann, WalletHub Financial Writer

How Closely Does Iowa Resemble the U.S.? Our data set of 22 key measures includes sociodemographic, economic, educational and religious metrics as well as public stances on certain issues.

Key Findings

The Overall Resemblance Index for Iowa is 89. Sociodemographics: 84 Economics: 89 Education: 92 Religion: 87 Public Opinion: 91

for Iowa is 89. 63.6% of Iowa caucus winners have won the Democratic Party nomination and 44.4% the Republican Party nomination. The Iowa caucuses, therefore, are a much better predictor of advancement for Democrats than for Republicans.

Iowa least resembles the U.S. in terms of race, with a 50.00 percent difference; religious composition, with a 74.52 percent difference; wealth gap, with a 76.41 percent difference; and employment by industry, with an 80.30 percent difference.

Iowa most resembles the U.S. in terms of mean work hours, with a 99.48 percent similarity; unemployment rate, with a 99.10 percent similarity; school enrollment, with a 99.02 percent similarity; and importance of religion in one's life, with a 99.00 percent similarity.

Since the 1970s, Iowa has been the first state to put presidential hopefuls to the test each election cycle. Iowa’s role, in effect, is to weed out the ineffective candidates, but it does not guarantee who will win the party nomination.

Although Iowa has gone to great lengths to secure its position as the first primary-election state, its caucuses don’t actually have that good of a track record predicting election results. Dating back to 1976, 63.6% of Democratic winners in Iowa have received their party’s nomination, but only 44.4% of Republicans have. In addition, only 18.2% of Democrats and 11.1% of Republicans who have raced in Iowa have also been elected president.

Main Findings

100% for a particular metric fully matches the national value.

Metric Name Resemblance Index Sociodemographic 84.27% Gender 98.93% Age 94.30% Race 50.00% Family Relationship 90.10% Health Insurance Coverage 92.20% Place of Birth 83.80% Economics 89.35% Poverty Rate 96.40% Wealth Gap 76.41% Food Stamp Entitlement of Households 95.70% Number of Part-Time Employees for Every 100 Full-Time Employees 94.88% Unemployment Rate 99.10% Length of Average Workweek 99.48% Education 91.61% Educational Attainment 84.20% School Enrollment 99.02% Religion 86.76% Religious Composition of Adults 74.52% Importance of Religion in One’s Life among Adults 99.00% Public Opinions 91.42% Party Affiliation among adults 92.00% Political Ideology among Adults 91.00% Views about Abortion among Adults 92.00% Should there be more restrictions on the current process of purchasing a gun? 90.70% OVERALL 88.68%

In-Depth Look at How Well Iowa Voters Represent the U.S.

General Demographics

In many ways, Iowa is highly representative of the U.S. as a whole, and is nearly identical (96% to 99% similarity) when it comes to gender, age, homeownership and family composition. Where it’s not so similar, though, is its racial makeup. Iowa has a significantly higher percentage of white residents than the country as a whole, and lower percentages of residents of other races, such as African American or latino.

When it comes to education, Iowans are slightly more educated than the average American, with larger shares of people with advanced college degrees and a smaller percentage of people who didn’t finish high school.

Religiously, Iowa is very similar to the rest of the U.S., though there is a higher share of Mainline Protestant Christians and slightly lower shares of Evangelical Protestants and Catholics.

Economic Factors

Iowa’s economic environment is in line with the U.S. overall when it comes to factors like employment, the poverty rate, and annual income. There is one stat that stands out for its relatively large difference, though, and that’s the wealth gap, or the difference between the mean household income of the richest fifth of the population and the poorest. This gap is actually around 4% lower in Iowa than in the U.S. overall, which means that its residents are on a slightly more equitable footing.

Political Opinions

Iowa is a swing state, and 42% of Iowans identify as Republicans while 42% identify as Democrats, with the remainder being independent. While it’s split evenly between the two major parties, Iowa does skew slightly more Republican than the U.S. as a whole.

When it comes to hot-button issues in the 2024 election, Iowans are less likely to say abortion should be legal and less likely to support increased gun restrictions compared to the country overall.

About the Iowa Caucus

Iowa is known for taking the presidential voting process very seriously. Unlike their primary-election counterparts, Iowa-caucus voters don’t simply show up at the polls and choose their favorite candidates. Their system includes an additional, unusual component: a community discussion that takes place in each of the state’s 1,681 precincts before either party’s registered constituents finally cast their ballots. The voting itself happens in one evening, after a yearlong process of meeting the contestants, arguing about them and enduring the bright glare of the media spotlight.

Over the years, this unique operation has attracted praise for exemplifying “grassroots democracy” as well as condemnation for perpetuating what many consider an outdated, unrepresentative procedure.

Percentage of Iowa Caucus Winners Who Received the Party Nomination

Note: The above chart was generated using data from 1976 for Democratic party nominees and Republican party nominees. We took into account only races in which at least two candidates were on the ballot.

Detailed Findings

Metric Name Iowa Value U.S. Value Resemblance Index Sociodemographic 84.27% Gender 98.93% % of Male 50.13% 49.59% % of Female 49.87% 50.41% Age 94.30% % of Population Younger than Age 19 26.00% 24.80% % of Population Between Ages 20 & 24 7.30% 6.70% % of Population Between Ages 25 & 34 12.40% 13.70% % of Population Between Ages 35 & 44 12.40% 12.90% % of Population Between Ages 45 & 54 11.50% 12.40% % of Population Between Ages 55 & 64 13.00% 12.90% % of Population Aged 65 & Older 17.60% 16.50% Race 50.00% % of White Population 83.80% 58.90% % of Black or African American Population 3.70% 12.10% % of American Indian or Alaskan Population 0.20% 0.60% % of Asian Population 2.50% 5.70% % of Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Population 0.10% 0.20% % of Other Population 3.10% 3.90% % of Hispanic Population 6.50% 18.70% Family Relationship 90.10% % of Population Who Are Householders 41.70% 38.90% % of Population Who Are Spouses (in Households) 20.40% 18.50% % of Population Who Are Children (in Households) 27.90% 29.40% % of Population Represented by Other Relatives (in Households) 3.60% 7.10% % of Population Represented by Nonrelatives (in Households) 3.20% 3.40% Health Insurance Coverage 92.20% % of Population with Health Insurance Coverage 95.20% 91.30% % of Population without Health Insurance Coverage 4.80% 8.70% Place of Birth 83.80% % of Foreign-Born Population 5.60% 13.70% % of Native Population 94.40% 86.30% Economics 89.35% % of Population with the Following Household Income Levels 88.00% Less than $25,000 15.20% 15.70% $25,000 – 34,999 7.80% 7.40% $35,000 – 49,999 11.90% 10.70% $50,000 – $74,999 17.90% 16.10% $75,000 – $99,999 14.30% 12.80% $100,000 – $149,999 18.20% 17.10% $150,000 or More 14.70% 20.20% Poverty Rate 96.40% % of Families in Poverty 7.00% 8.80% % of Families Above Poverty Line 93.00% 91.20% Wealth Gap 12.85 16.82 76.41% Food Stamp Entitlement of Households 95.70% % of Households Receiving Food Stamps 9.37% 11.52% % of Households not Receiving Food Stamps 90.63% 88.48% Number of Part-Time Employees for Every 100 Full-Time Employees 42.59 44.89 94.88% Unemployment Rate 2.70% 3.60% 99.10% Length of Average Workweek 38.90 38.70 99.48% Civilian Employed Population Aged 16 Years & Older by Industry 80.30% Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting, and Mining 3.70% 1.60% Construction 6.70% 6.90% Manufacturing 14.90% 10.00% Wholesale Trade 2.70% 2.40% Retail Trade 11.60% 11.00% Transportation and Warehousing, and Utilities 5.20% 5.80% Information 1.40% 1.90% Finance and Insurance, and Real Estate and Rental and Leasing 7.70% 6.70% Professional, Scientific, and Management, and Administrative and Waste Management Services 7.50% 12.10% Educational Services, and Health Care and Social Assistance 24.20% 23.30% Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, and Accommodation and Food Services 7.00% 9.00% Other Services, except Public Administration 4.20% 4.70% Public Administration 3.20% 4.70% Education 91.61% Educational Attainment 84.20% % of People Aged 25 & Older with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher 30.20% 34.30% % of People Aged 25 & Older with Some College Experience or Associate’s Degree 32.10% 28.40% % of People Aged 25 & Older Who Are High School Graduates 30.60% 26.40% % of People Aged 25 & Older Who Did Not Complete High School 7.00% 10.80% School Enrollment 99.02% % of Population Aged 3 & Older Enrolled in School 25.62% 25.13% % of Population Aged 3 & Older not Enrolled in School 74.38% 74.87% Religion 86.76% Religious Composition of Adults 74.52% Evangelical Protestant 11.05% 16.50% Mainline Protestant 15.72% 5.20% Black Protestant 0.74% 2.20% Catholic 14.75% 18.70% Orthodox 0.10% 0.40% Other Adherents 1.48% 0.10% Islam 0.73% 1.30% Judaism 0.10% 0.60% Hinduism 0.13% 0.40% Buddhism 0.06% 0.30% Unclaimed Population 55.14% 54.30% Importance of Religion in One’s Life among Adults 99.00% % Very religious 37.00% 37.00% % Moderately religious 30.00% 30.00% % Nonreligious 32.00% 33.00% Public Opinions 91.42% Party Affiliation among adults 92.00% Republican/lean Rep. 42.00% 38.00% Democrat/lean Dem. 42.00% 45.00% No lean 16.00% 17.00% Political Ideology among Adults 91.00% Conservative 37.00% 33.60% Moderate 32.00% 34.30% Liberal 26.00% 28.20% Don’t know 5.00% 3.90% Views about Abortion among Adults 92.00% Legal in all/most cases 61.00% 65.00% Illegal in all/most cases (including Don’t know) 39.00% 35.00% Should there be more restrictions on the current process of purchasing a gun? 90.70% Yes 61.70% 66.35% No 37.78% 33.65% Other 0.52% 0.00% OVERALL 88.68%

Source: WalletHub