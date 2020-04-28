Your body ingests a variety of toxins every day and your liver is your first line of defense against these organic and environmental poisons. As the largest organ in your body, your liver performs a valuable service as it cleans and purifies your blood before it travels to the other systems of your body.

The more toxins that your body ingests from processed food chemicals, manufacturing pollutants, and medications; the harder your liver has to work. When your liver is damaged by a buildup or overexposure to toxins, the stress can be felt everywhere in your body. Proper liver function is imperative to your overall health.

When your liver is struggling you may notice that you feel fatigued, have digestion problems and a weakened immune system. Improving your diet to include more naturally high antioxidants or adding a supplement like a Milk Thistle Liquid helps your liver to do the work that it needs to do to support your organ health.

Let’s take a look at how you can improve your liver function with these natural supplements.

Milk Thistle

Used across the world to improve liver function and repair tissue, milk thistle is known as a powerful healing supplement. The seeds contain silymarin that helps in the repair of damaged liver cells. It also helps to block harmful toxins from getting into the liver and overworking the organ.

Milk Thistle is also known to aid in your body’s natural production of Glutathione, which is one of the world’s most powerful antioxidants. Your liver relies on this production to help it to fight off toxic damage.

Turmeric Root

When your body is under stress it can heighten your risk of developing fatty liver disease. Turmeric root contains the polyphenols that make it an effective antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent working for your liver. Antioxidants help to protect your liver from expanding free radical cells that can invade healthy tissue, leaving them open to host a variety of cancers.

Dandelion Root

When your liver is overworked it can often lack the ability to produce enough bile to aid in the blood cleansing process. Dandelion root has been known to improve bile levels along with increasing the liver’s ability to filter out toxins. It is often used in treating severe liver damage caused by common toxins like alcohol.

Ginger

Ginger has been used worldwide for a millennium as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent. When supplements or pure ginger are added to the diet, patients with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) show higher insulin resistance and cell reparation within the liver. Patients trying to adopt a healthier lifestyle to benefit their liver function have found that adding ginger to their diet has made the transition smoother for their digestive system.

Your liver is one of the most important organs in your body. Maintaining good liver health by adopting a healthier diet, limiting alcohol intake and adding supplements to your routine can help repair and rejuvenate your liver and your whole body. Keep your liver working at high capacity to rid your blood of toxins by adding one of these powerful supplements to your routine.