ICE Sets Quotas To Deliver On Immigration Crackdown On Employers

WashingtonPost.com
Law enforcement officers stand guard outside the Metropolitan Detention Center as a curfew was declared in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
By Lauren Kaori Gurley, Marianne LeVine and Rachel Siegel

The Trump administration has ramped up investigations of companies suspected of employing undocumented immigrants, directing officials to meet audit quotas for such reviews to accelerate deportation efforts.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement division has ordered its 30 regional offices to meet quotas on inspections of employers’ documentation of their workers’ immigration status, according to three immigration lawyers and a former Department of Homeland Security government official familiar with the agency’s operations. The number of notices of inspection, known as I-9 audits, has increased “tenfold” since January, three lawyers said.

The inspections can be a precursor to workplace raids and have recently been used by the Trump administration as a method for detaining undocumented workers without judicial warrants, according to immigration advocates and lawyers. Often, undocumented workers never return to work after ICE agents serve an employer an inspection notice.

The directives have resulted in an explosion of immigration enforcement across industries and regions, according to four immigration lawyers.

This month, ICE officials have detained hundreds of workers, including at a meat-processing plant in Omaha, gas stations in Phoenix, construction sites in Tallahassee and Texas’s Rio Grande Valley, and a pallet manufacturer in Pennsylvania.

