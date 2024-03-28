Howard Stern’s Palm Beach Contractors Finally Getting Paid!

By Jose Lambiet, GossipExtra.com, for SouthFloridaReporter.com, Aug 12,2015 – PALM BEACH — Proving once again that Gossip Extra exposure is the best way to get paid, contractors who claimed they were stiffed after big jobs on shock jockHoward Stern‘s fancy Palm Beach mansion are starting to be made whole.

So far, two of the three companies we told you filed liens for a total $67,000 on Stern’s property were finally paid just days after Gossip Extra wrote exclusively about the liens raining down on 601 North County Road.

Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts records show two of the contractors — Shellco Construction Corp. and Leeds Custom Design — removed their liens from the beachfront house bought in 2013 by the America’s Got Talent judge.

After his cash purchase of the $52 million-house, the satellite radio star decided to spend another $10 million on the roof and a 1,000-square-foot closet for wife Beth Stern.