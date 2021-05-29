How To Stop Getting Unwanted Emails

Almost all of us can’t wait for more than half an hour without taking a glance at our mailbox. All these constant interruptions result in some serious negative impact both on our mental acuity and our productivity. The simplest solution is to close an email client so that we don’t get distracted by any sort of incoming messages and notifications. However, there is another way out — to reduce email overload.

Getting fewer emails means fewer notifications, and fewer notifications mean less amount of distraction throughout the day. While you might not be able to ask your boss to stop mailing you, you can try out the following tips and tricks to prevent any spam or promotional messages from distracting you while you are at work.