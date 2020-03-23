How to Promote Your Pop-Up Shop

Did you know that we’re currently in the middle of a retail paradigm shift? Temporary retail spots (pop-up shops) are gaining popularity all over the world, and it’s not just small businesses that are embracing them. Established companies such as Nordstrom Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are conducting temporary, 3-to 12-month long retail installations.

The trick is to tactfully promote your pop-up shop to make sales, create brand recognition and to partner with a marketing company that provides insightful and innovative retail marketing services that gets you noticed throughout the entirety of your event.

Utilize the Power of Social Media

If you’re about to open a new pop-up shop, social media is quickly going to become your best friend.

Use your social media accounts such as Instagram and Twitter to spread the word about your upcoming pop-up shop and to generate buzz online. This will build anticipation and followers won’t miss any news or updates.

Take a look at these social media tips:

Rule number one: always post content before, during, and after the event to fully engage with your followers. Once the pop-up is complete, post memorable photos of the event and take the opportunity to get feedback from attendees.

Create a catchy hashtag for your pop-up and add it to all of your posts. This will also help you to measure how wide your social reach is.

Why not give your followers the inside scoop? Share exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of the event’s prep on your Instagram account.

What’s the one thing basically everyone on the planet can’t get enough of? The answer is free stuff. Give your loyal fans something to get excited about and launch contests with branded prizes on your social accounts! Get your team together and brainstorm some creative giveaways to share.

Do you have local influencers and bloggers in your town? Invite them to the opening! Be sure to announce the special guests and ask them to mention your event on their social media pages. That way you’ll attract even more potential customers.

Location, Location, Location

The importance of your pop-up location really can’t be stressed enough. You’ve heard the expression “location is everything” and that’s because it’s true! Ensure that you conduct some thorough research before you decide on where to plant your shop.

Find one that offers good pedestrian traffic, look for a space that will bring you closer to the area where your audience will be, and time your opening to match their schedule. If your target market is millennials, consider setting up close to the local college campus. If it’s busy professionals you cater to, set up downtown.

Location and social media might seem like no-brainers when it comes to promotion, but the fact is that many people tend to forget how truly important these tactics are when developing a new retail marketing strategy. Work with a marketing company to see how you can optimize the power of your brand and generate publicity for your upcoming pop-up shop.