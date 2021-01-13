How To Prepare Your Car For a Road Trip?

If we are going on a long journey by car, it is worth preparing for it. Checking and preparing the car before the trip will make the trip more enjoyable and avoid problems. The worst thing that can happen when you are on the road is that the car can breakdown.

Clean the interior of the car

How to make driving a car enjoyable? It will sound funny, but you need to clean the inside of your car. A clean interior will make the drive much more pleasant. Throw away all trash, clean up the dust. Wash the windows! This will improve visibility and driving comfort. Clean driving is much more fun and time passes faster.

Check the condition of the tires

Tires directly affect the safety of the driver, passengers and other road users. Before traveling, check their technical condition and pressure. The tires should not have visible chafing or blisters. The tire cannot be worn – check the tire wear index. If it is in line with the grooves, the tire should be replaced. The age of the tire should also be checked. Tires more than 10 years old must not be used.

Check the engine oil level

One of the basic maintenance activities is checking the oil level in the engine. New cars are equipped with an oil level sensor, which will inform about the need to refill oil. Sometimes the oil level sensor can break, also in old cars there is no such sensor. Therefore it is important to check this level manually. There is an oil dipstick under the hood. Remove it while the car is still off, wipe it clean, reinsert it and check the oil level. If the oil level is at or below the minimum level, top up the oil. Make sure you are using the correct oil!

Take a set of additional tools

You don’t have to be a car mechanic to pick up basic tools. Sometimes they can not save the situation and prevent you from calling a tow truck. There is nothing worse than a simple glitch that can be fixed with a screwdriver or wrench, but we don’t have them. Don’t forget about spare fuses for your car.

You can easily replace them – just locate the fuse box and fuse box diagram to identify blown fuse. A tow rope is also a useful thing. In the event of a breakdown, we (with the help of another car) can be safely towed to the nearest shop where a mechanic will repair the defect.