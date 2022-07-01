How To Pass AWS Solution Architect Associate Exam

If you are someone interested in learning how to design organization-level cloud architectures, then you have come to the right place. The latest AWS-certified solutions architect course is being offered on the immersive online learning platform of KnowledgeHut.

The AWS Certified Solutions Architect-Associate Training Course covers a host of different topics where you can learn the design of resilient, high-performing, cost-optimized, secure applications and architectures. The aim of curating this course is to make you equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills so that you become competent enough to lead an entire organization in the promising role of designing distributed systems.

In this course, you will learn the building of cloud-based systems and their implementation on the AWS platform. This book covers the fundamental topics of working on the AWS cloud and infrastructure so that you grasp the basic practices and principles to build and design organization-level apps on the cloud. Let us have a detailed understanding of the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Course:

Overview of the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Course:

The AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate training course is aimed at validating your competency to build and implement distributed systems on the AWS cloud. Throughout this course, you will have the best opportunity to expand your knowledge of the AWS environment and learn how to build high-performance and scalable systems. The idea is to become a master at developing and deploying only secure, scalable, cost-effective, and resilient systems.

The AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Training will be a comprehensive course of 3 days in which training will be provided by industry experts who will guide you through the best practices and processes to implement your learned knowledge of AWS at an enterprise level.

The course also prepares you for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate certification exam so that you can clear it in your very first attempt. It is more suitable for those professionals who already possess a basic understanding and some prior experience of using computers, storage, management, networking, and database AWS services. Upon your successful completion of the course and clearing the exam, you will be offered the AWS Certified Solutions Architect-Associate certification by AWS.

Why Should You Choose to Become a Solutions Architect?

The need for only certified solutions architects is shown to have increased and will continue to rise as enterprises of all sizes are planning to adopt cloud-based architecture.

Amazon Web Services, also known as AWS, is considered to be one of the most dominant players in this domain globally. If you have obtained an AWS certification from an authorized partner of AWS, then undoubtedly you are at the receiving end of gaining the most advantages in advancing your career as an expert Solutions Architect.

A solutions architect is said to earn an average of $125,018 per annum. Considering the growing prominence of hiring certified solutions architects, the AWS Certified Solutions Architect-Associate Training course was designed by experts of the industry. Presently, a certified solutions architect is featured as one of the highest-paid job roles across the globe.

The certification validates your knowledge and understanding of working in an AWS cloud environment and your fluency in developing cost-effective, secure, and scalable solutions that help you drive business value for your enterprise.

Things You Will Get to Learn from the Course

AWS environment: Master the best practices and processes that are used in working with the AWS cloud and infrastructure and learn to implement the same in your organization. AWS Cloud: Understand and capitalize on the value proposition provided by the AWS Cloud architecture. Deployment: Discover the basic concepts involved in operation and deployment within the AWS cloud. Security: Explore the scope of efficient implementation of compliance, security, and the shared security model. Key Services: Learn about the key services in AWS and how they can benefit your business. Cloud Architecture: Master the fundamental principles of AWS cloud architecture and reap the benefits of completing your projects successfully.

Steps to AWS Certification

Follow the simple steps below to become an AWS Certified Solutions Architect:

Step 1: Get educated.

Firstly, you need to enroll yourself in the latest AWS Certified Solutions Architect training courses and take up the mandatory 24-hour training.

Step 2: Pass the AWS Certified Solutions Architect certification exam.

Next, you have to take the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Exam. For that, schedule your exam after payment of $150, take the exam, and score at least 720 correct answers out of a total of 1000 to pass.

Step 3: Become an AWS Certified Solutions Architect.

When you have successfully cleared the exam, you officially become an AWS Certified Solutions Architect.

If you think this course is right for you, there are certain prerequisites and attendees of the course are required to meet the following criteria:

At least one year of experience in designing distributed systems on AWS.

Prior experience in deploying, operating, and managing workloads on AWS as well as implementing security controls and compliance requirements

You should have hands-on experience in using management services, database AWS services, AWS deployment, AWS Management Console, and the AWS Command Line Interface (CLI).

Understanding of how the AWS Well-Architected Framework, security services, AWS networking, and the AWS global infrastructure work.

So, enroll in the course today and kickstart your career with the AWS certification.