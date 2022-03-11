How To Find The Balance Between Online and Offline Retail

Following the last few years, online commerce has been more important than ever before. It’s completely changed how some businesses operate, pooling all their resources into making a living online and closing down offline retail operations.

For those who didn’t, remaining firmly focused on offline retail, they are now struggling mightily. And then there are other businesses that are simply trying to find the right balance between what they do online and offline.

And it’s that balance that can prove the most complex, especially for small businesses. So how do you strike the right balance between online and offline?

Standardize the customer experience

It is likely that if you’ve had a brick-and-mortar store for some time, then you’ll have set ways in how you interact with customers and how you operate as a business, in terms of your tone, messages and values. Ensure that is replicated in your online store.

Keeping your customer experience standardized across both online and offline will help you when it comes to having your brand recognized. There are dozens of ways you can convey these messages and offer this experience, with dozens of widgets, templates and features that can be added to websites these days using professional website builders such as Duda.

Offer click-and-collect and return in-store

You want your online offering to be as close to your offline as possible and for users, who want to see that your operation goes hand-in-hand. By merging online and offline, you can encourage brand loyalty as well as improve trust and simply make the buying and returning process much easier.

Encourage people to transition into offline or online

Brick-and-mortar stores are only open at certain times of the week, while you can shop online 24/7. This shouldn’t be ignored and you can highlight this in your store, encouraging people to shop online outside of those hours.

Alternatively, through your online presence, you can encourage people to visit your store. A good way to do this is to put on events and promote them online. For example, if you’re a sports shop, you could try and tempt local sports stars down for Q&As or invite designers of the latest running shoe to talk through the process. There are dozens of ways to create in-store events, even if it’s just throwing an exclusive offline sale – that can even be enough to get more people through your doors.