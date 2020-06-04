How To Check The Quality Of Your CBD Oil

Cannabidiol (CBD) products have been selling online and in stores for years now. Their popularity comes from the benefits that users get from them. As you may be aware, although CBD comes from the hemp plant, it doesn’t make you feel high.

Instead, the natural characteristics of CBD oil help to heal various physical and mental illnesses. Some even use CBD oil products for skin care. However, its effectiveness depends on its purity or quality.

Therefore, you must check the quality of the CBD oil before buying any such product. You can check the quality by taking the following steps:

Read The Label

Before you pay for that CBD oil product at the counter, take time to read the product label. You can also find more information on the source page of a reputed e-commerce site selling the product.

If it’s the first time you’re buying a new CBD oil product, carefully reading the product label can help you to choose a high-quality CBD oil product.

First of all, you need to know the ingredients used. Go for one that’s hemp-derived not marijuana-derived. It’s because hemp-derived CBD products have a lesser amount of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) as compared to marijuana-based products that have more than 0.3% THC. THC is the compound found in cannabis plants that causes people to get high.

Another thing you can see on the product label is whether the CBD is broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, or isolate. Broad-spectrum CBD products have all the naturally occurring compounds except THC. Full-spectrum CBD products have all the naturally occurring compounds including THC. However, hemp-derived CBD products contain maximum 0.3% THC. Lastly, CBD isolate has no THC. It’s considered the purest form of CBD.

Know Its Manufacturing Process

Another benchmark for a high-quality CBD product is its manufacturing process. There are no regulations that direct the CBD companies on how to manufacture their products. Different companies use different manufacturing processes. That’s why some CBD oil products are of poor quality.

The method of extraction of CBD oil is important. Some manufacturers use cheap extraction methods, leading to a low number of cannabinoids. So, don’t waste your money on CBD products extracted using cheap methods.

Look for Third-Party Lab Reports

Although the ingredients and manufacturing process are mentioned on the product labels, some companies may be lying about them. That’s why you should look for CBD oil products that have also been tested by a third-party. This means that a private party has scientifically tested the product. Since a third-party is not affiliated with the CBD oil manufacturer or seller, this group of people may give transparent, unbiased, and neutral product information.

Find Out The Place Of Cultivation

The next thing that matters when looking for high-quality CBD oil products is its origin. Although the plants can grow almost anywhere, cultivating high-end CBD oil depends on the cultivation place.

For instance, Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado are the three major areas in the US that cultivate high-quality CBD. The agricultural department of Colorado tests hemp on a spot-test basis. That’s why many consider this place as one of the best for cultivating high-quality CBD oil.

Generally, experts don’t recommend places with land rich in heavy metals for cultivating hemp. This is because the plant absorbs harmful elements that are dangerous for human consumption.

Check Out The Reputation Of The Company

To confirm all the details that you read and searched on the internet about a CBD oil product manufacturer, it’s best to check on the reputation of the company. The advantage of doing this is that you’ll get insights and reviews from previous and existing clients. You can check their social media accounts for ratings and reviews.

You can even find ratings and reviews on their websites or blogs. Generally, if the company receives low ratings and bad reviews consistently, consider it a red flag indicator. The CBD product may contain small numbers of cannabinoids, making the product a low-quality one.