How To Buy Bitcoin: 5 Ways To Add The Popular Cryptocurrency To Your Portfolio

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency with a rapidly rising popularity that’s encountered some wild swings in its price along the way. While traders have plunged into bitcoins and some have made millions, the currency carries significant risks and may not be a good investment for more conservative investors.

Those considering this decentralized version of digital cash have a few different ways to buy bitcoins. You can buy them directly or indirectly from a few traditional brokers, as well as some newer upstarts. In fact, it’s easier than ever to buy bitcoins, and you can likely do it at a lower commission than before too.

Here are five ways to buy bitcoins and some key factors that you need to watch.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is one kind of digital currency or cryptocurrency, a way to pay for things that exists only virtually. The currency debuted in 2009 and really broke into mainstream consciousness in 2017 with its rapid rise that year. Coins are created, or “mined,” when computers that organize the currency process and legitimize transactions in the currency.

Bitcoin uses a decentralized network of computers to manage everything — a distributed ledger called a blockchain that tracks transactions in the currency. It’s like a huge public record of every transaction that has taken place in the currency. And the network monitors everything, ensuring the currency’s integrity and the ownership of bitcoins.

Buying Bitcoin: Here’s what to watch for

If you’re looking to trade bitcoins, the good news is that you now have many options. You may not even need to open a separate and specialized account to do so, since many major brokers offer a way to buy them. (Here are some of the top brokers for trading cryptocurrency.) Plus, some unexpected players – PayPal, for example – now allow U.S. residents to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin too.

As you’re considering how to buy Bitcoin, you’ll want to evaluate the following factors, since they should influence your choice of where to buy it or whether to ultimately avoid it altogether.

Ownership. What do you want to own exactly? You can own Bitcoin directly or a derivative such as a futures contract, which offers a return on the currency’s movement.

You may also receive bitcoins as part of commercial transactions. Regardless of how you came by your coins, any transaction in the cryptocurrency is reportable to the IRS at tax time.

5 ways to buy bitcoins

Each method below offers a different combination of cost, security and potential upside/downside.

PayPal

PayPal makes it tremendously easy to buy or sell bitcoins directly using the same app that you’ve come to trust with your online payments. You’ll pay $0.50 for trades involving less than $25, and from there PayPal uses a sliding commission scale that starts at 2.30 percent for trades over $25 and declines to 1.50 percent for trades of more than $1,000. Though there’s a spread markup, you won’t pay a fee for holding cryptocurrency in your account, and you can trade as little as $1 at a time. Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are also tradable here.