How To Boost Views For Your YouTube Content

Want to boost the views on your YouTube content without sinking money into digital ads? These nine strategies should help you increase your visibility.

Make sure your newest videos are featured on your YouTube page

Once your newest video has been uploaded to YouTube, you’ll want to set it as the featured video on your official YouTube page. That way, anyone that views your YouTube page will be able to see your latest video. This is a great way to increase the amount of attention that a video receives. It will also show people that you take care of maintaining your YouTube page.

Take the time to create a great thumbnail for every video you upload

Although YouTube will create a thumbnail for you automatically, the image that it generates might not grab people’s attention. Take a screenshot that will make people want to see more, or use editing software to create the perfect thumbnail. Once you’ve created a thumbnail, you can upload the image in your video settings.

Choose an effective, attention-grabbing title

You don’t have to describe your entire video in your title. Remember, the title is there for the viewers. Consider what sort of titles would catch your interest. Need inspiration? Upworthy can give you some great ideas. Of course, you should make sure your title is on the shorter side. A longer title is likely to be cut off. If you need a little more inspiration, look at these titles that famous YouTuber PewDiePie used when he made videos for the Sierra Club and Charity Water.

Choose your tags carefully

You should think about SEO when selecting tags. YouTube is essentially a search engine that people can use to find video content. You should remember this when adding tags. Consider the terms that people will be using when they search for videos. Try to include those kinds of keywords when you’re choosing video tags. Remember, people may use search terms that don’t accurately reflect the kind of video content that they want to see.

Put some extra effort into your video description

Don’t just recap what the video shows. Do your best to entertain people. You may want to think of yourself as a storyteller when you’re crafting a description. If you want to see an effective job of using storytelling in the video description box, check out PETA’s video “Circuses in 60 Seconds Flat.”

Consider using nonprofit annotations

A lot of people aren’t using annotations, even now. However, this is something that we’ve been recommending that nonprofits do since 2009. You’ll want annotations to appear for the first time within the first 30 seconds of your video. You’ll want to use annotations again at the end of your video. That way, you can create a call-to-action that people can respond to. Of course, you should doublecheck your links. You’ll want to make sure that they’re taking people to the right URLs!

Take the time to upload the full transcripts of your video

Don’t just upload an English transcript; create a Spanish transcript as well. Remember, there are around 38 million Spanish speakers in the United States alone. If you have transcripts in both of these languages, you’ll be able to ensure that your video appears in the search results for searches in both Spanish and English.

When you upload a transcript, YouTube will be aware of the keywords that you’re using in your videos. This will make it easier for people to find your content via searches. If you want to know more then check out The Marketing Heaven for more tips.

Regularly update your YouTube channel, and share your new videos regularly

Remember, people won’t click on every social media link that they see. If you regularly share your video, you’ll be able to increase its chances of being seen. Try to use different text and images every time you share a video. That way, you’ll have a larger chance of grabbing people’s attention.

Make sure your website features either a pop-up or a lightbox

You’ll want to feature your video somewhere on your site, and a lightbox is a great way to do exactly that. Even if you don’t use a lightbox, a video can provide visitors to your site with essential information. Make sure you’re highlighting your video content, especially if it’s new. After all, this is high-value content that a lot of people will want to see.