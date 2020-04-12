How Online Casinos Leverage Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is more than just a buzzword. It has seen widespread applications across several industries, and many people don’t realize that they take advantage of this technology in their everyday lives. The online gambling industry is one of the quickest to adopt artificial intelligence, with land-based casinos lagging slightly in this regard. Keep reading to learn about the impact of AI on the online gambling space, its vast potential in the future, and how traditional casinos try to use it in their favor.

The increasing use of AI in online casinos

Different industries use artificial intelligence for different reasons. In the world of online gambling, its primary application is in the field of cybersecurity. Because more data than ever before can be accessed through the internet, more cyber threats have emerged as well.

Online casinos leverage the power of artificial intelligence to detect these threats at speeds never before seen. Additionally, AI can be used to perform constant tests for these threats, scan servers and networks for any potential loopholes, and find the best fit for them. Cybersecurity should work quietly behind the scenes in any online casino without interfering with user experience.

Analyzing gaming sessions

Many online casinos also use artificial intelligence to analyze gaming sessions, allowing them to identify top-performing games and the reasons behind their popularity. This proves crucial to offering the best user experience since online casinos can customize what each user sees on their platform based on their behavior patterns.

Collecting data about the wins, losses, and overall transactions of each player also help online casinos in providing better customer service. According to this Betway detailed review, AI can be used to analyze customer service requests and come up with automated responses that satisfy each customer’s needs. This differs from automated email responses since AI formulates the responses based on data from each user’s profile activity.

Land-based casinos catching up

Traditional casinos have been slower to adopt AI, but they’ve taken great strides over the past couple of years. The primary reason is that casino gamblers can be unpredictable, and it’s doubly difficult to collect data on their user behavior.

Plenty of variables are in play in land-based casinos. More and more of them, however, now harness the analytical capabilities of AI to gather data more efficiently and gauge their bottom line.

AI technology is now used to analyze different data including how much each client travels, how often they visit casinos, and what social channels they use the most. When analyzed properly, these pieces of information help land-based casinos come up with new strategies to generate new customers and enrich the experiences of existing patrons.

Artificial intelligence has an unmatched ability when it comes to collecting and analyzing vast quantities of data. Thanks to the enormous budgets of most casinos, the gambling industry has been one of the fastest to leverage artificial intelligence and experience its many benefits. End users are also winners since they can now enjoy a more personal and enjoyable gambling experience.