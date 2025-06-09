How might your daily coffee influence aging?

These findings are yet to appear in a peer-reviewed journal.

The results of the study were shared at Nutrition 2025 , a conference held between May 31-June 3, 2025, in Orlando, FL. They suggest that drinking coffee regularly may help with healthy aging.

For women, drinking coffee might be a good thing when it comes to aging well. According to recent study results, total caffeine and regular coffee intake increased the chances of experiencing no physical function limitations, memory complaints, mental health impairments, cognitive impairments, or major chronic diseases among women in the Nurses’ Health Study.

Coffee may offer several health benefits , including minimizing the risk of liver problems and diabetes. Experts are interested in exploring coffee’s potential benefits and how it might influence specific groups.

Healthy aging is a broad concept, but for this study, participants were described as having healthy aging if they met the following criteria:

living to a least 70 years old

not having 11 major chronic diseases

being free of physical functional limitations

free of mental health or cognitive impairments

having no memory complaints.

Researchers used data from the Nurses’ Health Study. This cohort allowed researchers to pull data from a large number of women over a long period. In all, they included 47,513 women.

Researchers examined food frequency questionnaires to look at caffeine intake from decaf and regular tea, cola, and decaf and regular coffee. They determined a baseline exposure based on the average of the 1984 and 1986 food frequency questionnaires.

They examined caffeine consumption in 80 milligram (mg) increments. They looked at coffee in 8-ounce cups a day and cola in 12-ounce glasses a day.

In their analyses, they were able to adjust for factors like participants’ ages, physical activity levels, smoking habits, and alcohol intake. The study had a 30-year follow-up, with researchers looking at questionnaires from 2014 and 2016. In 2016, just over 3,700 women experienced healthy aging based on the study’s criteria.

Most caffeine intake came from coffee, and the median caffeine consumption at baseline was 315 mg daily. Total caffeine intake increased participants’ chances of experiencing healthy aging and its subdomains. When looking at caffeine sources, regular coffee increased participants’ chances of experiencing healthy aging.

Researchers did not find an association between healthy aging or its domains and drinking tea, decaffeinated tea, or decaffeinated coffee. The results also suggested that drinking cola might actually decrease women’s likelihood of healthy aging.

Study author Sara Mahdavi, BSc, HBSc, RD, MSc, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University, and adjunct professor at the University of Toronto, Canada, in the Faculty of Medicine, Department of Nutritional Sciences, highlighted the following findings of the study to Medical News Today:

“We found that moderate intake of caffeinated coffee during midlife was modestly associated with healthy aging later in life. We defined healthy aging stringently: Not only surviving into older age, but doing so without major chronic disease, cognitive decline, physical disability, or poor mental health. Each additional cup of coffee was linked to about a 2% higher chance of healthy aging, while cola intake was associated with a 20% lower chance. The association appeared to be dose-responsive for coffee, though modest, and was not observed with decaf or tea, possibly due to lower intake and differences in bioactive content.”

While this study appears to be encouraging for coffee lovers, it may still be too soon to draw strong conclusions based on its findings.