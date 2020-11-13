How Long Do People Usually Wait for Lawsuit Settlements?

The lawsuit negotiations between your attorney and the insurance company are finally over. You can now breathe a sigh of relief that you are guaranteed compensation for your injuries and other damages. But it’s been more than a week now, despite your attorney assuring you that the settlement is still being processed.

It comes as a blow for many people, to learn that the settlement does not reflect immediately after winning a lawsuit. There is still a host of processes and documents to be signed before you can receive the check.

Typically, you will have to wait for approximately six weeks before getting the money. But then again, the specific amount of time solely depends on your case and the defendant’s policies.

What Are the Steps to Receive a Lawsuit Settlement?

1. Signing a Release Form

A release form is a legal document signed by the plaintiff to guarantee that they will not seek further compensation for this specific case. The insurance company will not proceed any further with the settlement process until they receive a signed copy of this form.

In the event that parts of the claim will require future compensation, your attorney will note this exception.

2. Processing the Release Form and Sending a Check

Upon receiving the release form, the insurer will process it. If there are no issues, the company should release the settlement by sending a check to your attorney. The insurance company will also notify you of the release, leaving everything else between you and your personal injury attorney.

3. Paying Outstanding Expenses

Immediately after collecting the check, the law requires your attorney to deposit it in an Escrow or the law firm’s trust account first. Here, the lawyer will deduct and pay any outstanding expenses associated with your claim.

The most common expenses include medical liens, Medicaid fees, Medicare medical fees, and any child support arrears if applicable.

4. Legal Fees and Releasing the Funds

After this, the attorney will deduct their fees based on a predetermined agreement. Other legal costs might include expert witness fees, court and case filing fees, depositions, and others.

Ensure that you ask for a statement to confirm whether the right amount of deductions were made.

Factors That Can Delay Your Settlement Check

Each personal injury case is unique and there is no fixed amount of time that it takes to process a claim. However, if you find that the process is dragging, it could be due to one of the following reasons:

Defendant’s policies Some states impose interest on a settlement amount, should the insurance company delay in paying out, while others do not. Other policies such as where and who signs what papers can also cause a delay.

Internal processing delays Insurance companies are known to delay lawsuit settlements intentionally. The adjuster may cite reasons such as delays in backlog tasks or clerical errors.

Negotiating deductions and other terms Even after the settlement negotiations are over, your attorney might still be required to bargain on other expenses on your behalf. For instance, the lawyer might find discrepancies in the release form terms, or the medical lien might have cited a higher figure than owed. Straightening such important details might take time and will result in delays.



My Settlement Check Is Taking too Long. What Other Options Do I Have?

If your lawsuit settlement is delayed for genuine reasons, you can liaise with your attorney to release some funds, as they negotiate and agree on terms with other parties. Alternatively, you can find a lawsuit funding company to loan you the money and later pay with the settlement funds.