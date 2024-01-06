How Florida Is Becoming A Crypto Oasis For Digital Nomads

With the advent of technology, digital nomadism became a trendy occupation. COVID-19 also played a critical role in this market shift. People are happy to switch from 9 to 5 jobs to a remote work environment. Florida is one of the US states that has been gaining massive traction among digital nomads lately.

The crypto-focussed state has become a magnet for nomads to live a digital lifestyle more conveniently.

What Is A Digital Nomad?

Anyone living a nomadic lifestyle is a digital nomad who works remotely and travels from one place to another. A person can be an entrepreneur, freelancer, or employee of remotely operating companies. Besides, a digital nomad can choose their working hours.

In Florida, digital nomads can connect with like-minded individuals and explore various networking opportunities to diversify their income streams. Exploring new cultures and destinations creates a perfect work environment for new-age professionals in the Sunshine State.

Role of Cryptocurrency in Floridian Digital Nomad Work Culture

Florida is a crypto-friendly state, expanding opportunities for digital nomads. From Miami and Broward to Palm Beach counties, ever-growing businesses are adopting cryptocurrencies in Florida. It includes hair salons, real estate, nightclubs, casinos, merchants, local charities, and yacht brokers. The Sunshine State even has several bitcoin ATMs.

That said, digital nomads can use cryptocurrency for various purposes in Florida. Making payments in a breeze allows these individuals to travel, work, and live here stress-free. The cross-border transactions from the state are also seamless. It removes the money exchange issues for frequent travelers.

Benefits of Cryptocurrencies for Digital Nomads

Digital nomads are switching to crypto payment mode for various reasons after moving to a Floridian city. Here’s why cryptocurrencies are part of digital nomadism.

Swift and Borderless Transactions:

Unlike traditional banks, digital nomads can send and receive cryptocurrencies within a snap. A stable internet connection is all you need for crypto transactions globally.

Secure Payments:

Blockchain technology keeps valuable personal and financial data safe from online bad actors. Besides, you don’t need to carry cash or various payment cards. So, no need to stress over lost cards or stolen cash.

Passive Income Opportunities:

Further, nomads can collaborate and expand their professional network by engaging in Florida’s ever-growing crypto-related activities. It includes investing, trading, crypto gaming, and blockchain-based projects.

Floridian Lifestyle is Ideal for Digital Nomads

Contrary to popular belief, digital nomads have a life beyond glamour. Your job may involve daily video calls with clients or teams. Maintaining daily schedules and deadlines can also be mentally draining after long working hours in front of the laptop.

For a digital nomad, Florida is a place to be.

The Sunshine State has myriad options to rejuvenate and bounce back after a taxing day.

Beaches

Feeling burnout? Spending a few hours watching sunsets at one of the beautiful Florida beaches will wash away the stress.

Whether looking for kid-friendly or party beaches, Floridian cities have something for everyone.

Casino Gaming

After a daily life hustle, digital nomads can rush to nearby Florida casinos to rejuvenate. These resorts feature various recreational activities, including casino clubs, spas, poolside lounges, dine-out spaces, and much more.

You can easily buy chips using cryptocurrency to play a slot machine or poker game. If not physically, digital nomads can also use their phones or laptops to play at online casinos. Imagine chilling near the seashore while reeling the roulette wheel. Florida gambling sites accept payments via a range of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and much more.

Casino gambling is also an ideal method to enjoy while earning a few more bucks. So relax and win using funds in your digital wallets.

Nightlife

Floridian nightlife is booming. Whether you want to visit exotic nightclubs, comedy clubs, discos, or bars, there’s a perfect destination to unwind on weekends.

You can visit E11even nightclub to enjoy live performances by renowned artists. Moreover, this nightclub accepts crypto payments.

Estimated Living Cost in Miami

Here’s a snapshot of a regular monthly budget for a digital nomad planning to move to Miami, Florida.

Basic Utilities – $139.39

Internet – $68.42

Meal – $15.25

Loaf of Fresh White Bread (1 lb) – $2.71

Water (1.5 liter bottle) – $1.68

Cappuccino (regular) – $4.66

One-way Ticket (Local Transport) – $2.50

Domestic Beer (1 pint draught) – $6.00

1 Bedroom Apartment (City Centre) – $2,018.60

FAQs

How much money can I make as a digital nomad?

As per industry insights, digital nomads can earn, on average, between $50,000 and $80,000 annually. The income range depends on the type of work and your expertise.

What are common digital nomad jobs in Florida?

Content writing, blogging, graphic designing, SEO specialists, affiliate marketing, UI/UX designing, translation, and web development are some standard digital nomad roles with competitive salaries.

Does Florida tax crypto?

There’s no state tax on crypto in Florida. However, you’ll pay federal capital gains tax.

Why is Miami a crypto hub?

Miami became a hub for several firms, investors, blockchain startups, and crypto enthusiasts. The city grabbed attention due to its central location between the Middle Eastern, Latin American, and European markets.

Final Thoughts

Undoubtedly, the Sunshine State has it all. Pleasant weather, vibrant culture, a crypto-focused economy, and dynamic nightlife make Florida a perfect US state for digital nomads to settle in.

The digital nomad trend will only grow as more crypto companies invest in Florida. Thus, the state will attract more freelancers, consultants, influencers, and corporate nomadists.