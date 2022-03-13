How Companies Are Hiding Inflation Without Charging You More

In the past several days, several publications have posted about Shrinkflation. Below is an excerpt from Quartz. A google search will turn up similar reports from Business Insider, The Express Tribune, and The Daily Mail, to name a few. If you’re a Reddit user you can see the postings here.

Here is a link to a Bloomberg video.

On your next trip to the supermarket, check out the size of your favorite products. You may be in for a surprise.