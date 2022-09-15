How Can I Enforce Child Support in Florida?

Raising a child is expensive. When parents divorce or separate, it is important that child support payments are made to help with costs. Unfortunately, sometimes parents do not make their required payments, which can financially strain the custodial parent.

If you are owed child support, and the other parent is not paying, you can do a few things to enforce the payments. Below, we’ll look at some of the most common methods for enforcing child support.

Contact Your Local Child Support Enforcement Agency

If the other parent is not paying child support, your first step should be to contact your local child support enforcement agency. The agency will open up a case and help you get the payments you are owed. In some cases, the agency may be able to garnish the non-paying parent’s wages to get the money.

If you decide to contact the child support enforcement agency, you will need to have some information on hand, including the other parent’s name, address, and social security number. You will also need to know how much child support is owed and the last payment date. Lack of child support can quickly turn into a stressful and difficult situation, but the child support agency may be able to help you get the money you are owed.

Take the Other Parent to Court

If the child support enforcement agency cannot help you get the payments you are owed, your next step may be to take the other parent to court. This is usually a last resort, as it can be expensive and time-consuming. However, if you win your case, the court can order the other parent to make the payments.

To be successful in court, you will need to have evidence that the other parent is not paying child support. This can include bank statements, canceled checks, or any other documentation that shows the payments were not made. You will also need to have a copy of the child support order from the court.

Get in Touch With a Child Support Attorney

If you are having trouble getting the child support payments you are owed, getting in touch with a child support attorney may be helpful. The attorney can help you understand your rights and advise you on the best way to proceed. They can also represent you in court, if necessary.

A family law attorney Fort Myers – Family law can also help you if the other parent claims they cannot afford to make the payments. In some cases, the court may order a reduction in child support if the non-paying parent can show that they have a legitimate financial hardship. By working with an attorney, you can be sure that your rights are being protected and that you are taking the best possible course of action.

File a Claim With the State Disbursement Unit

Another option for enforcing child support payments is to file a claim with the State Disbursement Unit. This is a centralized system that collects and distributes child support payments. If the other parent is not paying, the State Disbursement Unit can withhold money from their tax refunds, unemployment benefits, or other state benefits.

Since most disbursement units are now electronic, filing a claim is usually fairly simple. You will need to provide the disbursement unit with the other parent’s name, address, and social security number. You will also need to know how much child support is owed and the last payment date.

Enforcing child support payments can be difficult, but it is important to remember that you have options. If the other parent is not paying, contact your local child support enforcement agency or a child support attorney for help.